Baseball This Week in Quebec: France Is Coming to Town

August is in full swing, and the Puribec League is the first league in Quebec to enter the playoffs. Baseball fans in the Bas-du-Fleuve region are in for a treat with some high-level matchups. The Rivière-du-Loup team, in particular, earned a bye in the first round, while Matane has already ended Edmundston's playoff run. In the other two matchups on the schedule, Rimouski faces off against Témiscouata, and Kamouraska looks to advance to the next round by taking on Trois-Pistoles. The first round is a best-of-five series, and the upcoming games this week will determine which teams move on to the next round.

In the LBMQ, the league's teams are currently in the final week of the regular season. Acton Vale is the only team to have completed its schedule, while the Victoriaville Cactus has recently returned to winning ways. In Drummondville, Brock is already guaranteed to finish second in its division after a very respectable season. The challenge now will be to take their game to the next level during the upcoming Bélisle League playoffs.

Meanwhile, the star of the moment remains Rintaro Hirama, as the Japanese pitcher recorded his second consecutive no-hitter. Hopes are therefore high in Granby for what lies ahead. They will face the Montreal Jets in the first round. The final games will determine the official matchups for the upcoming playoff series.

On the pro side, the Capitales are still searching for the missing pieces to ensure they finish the season strong and successfully defend their title. The team took a major step in the right direction by announcing the return of star player Ruben Castro. Kyle Crowl is already in playoff mode, as the formidable slugger hit two grand slams during the sweep of the New Jersey Jackals. On the mound, Braeden Allemann now ranks fourth in franchise history in strikeouts. With more than 50 wins under their belt, Patrick Scalabrini's men remain atop the North Division.

In contrast, the Eagles find themselves in last place in the same division. However, TJ White's squad continues to battle with the goal of building for next season. This provides the organization with an opportunity to continue evaluating its current roster. The latest signings from U.S. colleges are paying off, as the presence of the Gollert brothers stands out as one of the bright spots in the Mauricians' challenging season. Finally, the coming weeks will offer plenty of baseball for Frontier League fans, as Trois-Rivières and Québec will play most of their games at home. It's an event not to be missed.

Elsewhere in independent baseball, the Winnipeg Goldeyes' winning streak is worth noting. In fact, the Manitoba team recently racked up thirteen consecutive wins before finally suffering a loss. Quebec native Raphaël Pelletier is a key member of the team, both behind the plate and at the plate. At just 24 years old, the catcher is aiming for a return to minor league baseball, and having played a major role in the team's most recent successes, there's every reason to believe he can make it. It will therefore be interesting to follow the season right to the very end, as Winnipeg is well-positioned to make the postseason. Pelletier could thus have another opportunity to catch the eye of MLB scouts.

Baseball knows no borders, and the following story is the best proof of that. Our baseball programs are on the rise, and Cégep Limoilou's program is our home run of the week. For the upcoming school year, the Titans will welcome French-born catcher Ruben Cerda to their ranks. The young man is moving to Quebec to continue his academic journey with the goal of playing in the LBJÉQ during the summer of 2027. Seeing players from another continent choose Quebec to develop their skills gives a sense of the reputation of Quebec baseball.

The story begins in the spring of 2025, when Cerda was scouted at a camp held in Florida. The renowned Jean-Christophe Masson and Christian Chénard then continued discussions with the young man's representatives, and the deal was finally sealed to the delight of both parties. When asked about the athlete in question, Jean-Philippe Roy had nothing but praise for the Titans' latest acquisition. In conclusion, this new venture fosters collaboration between Quebec and France to benefit the next generation of our wonderful sport.

For book lovers, August 12 is the perfect opportunity to celebrate the work of a Quebec author. So you're invited to pick up a book from our region—and baseball is definitely a topic worth adding to your library. Here are my top picks:

Derek Aucoin – La tête haute, by Benoit Rioux

Griffin 26, by Marc Griffin

En lieu sûr: A Stadium for the Capital, by Daniel Papillon

Baseball PQ, by Marc De Foy

Ellis Valentine's Butt, by Serge Touchette

Frenchie, by Marc Robitaille

Once Upon a Time: The Expos, Volumes 1 & 2, by Marc Robitaille and Jacques Doucet

Memoirs of a Microphone, by Jacques Doucet

Good Evening, by Rodger Brulotte

Game Over, by Éric Gagné

PMLB

• The Victoriaville Laurier U18 A team is the champion of the latest tournament held in Ahuntsic-Cartierville.

• Starting this fall in the Mauricie region, Baseball 360 will offer workshops for youth during professional development days.

• Acton Vale's youth baseball program benefited from advice from the Castors players during a recent event to support the next generation of players.

• Outfielder Moises Perez will represent Quebec at the upcoming Canadian Senior Baseball Championship.

• Lucie Anctil will be a guest of the Lévis Royales this Thursday at 7 p.m., live on the team's Facebook page.

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