Passion MLB Roster Update: Week 20

There's only about a month and a half left in the MLB regular season, and it's high time to look ahead to the final stretch of this campaign and the frantic races for the standings that lie ahead.

So without further ado, here's the very latest edition of Passion MLB's power rankings. Last week's rankings are shown in parentheses.

1 – Milwaukee Brewers (2)

2 – Atlanta Braves (3)

3 – Los Angeles Dodgers (1)

It'll be interesting to see how this plays out. https://t.co/zVzXt9zylY https://t.co/fH5Im9PZBz — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) August 10, 2026

4 – Tampa Bay Rays (4)

5 – Chicago Cubs (5)

6 – New York Yankees (6)

7 – Boston Red Sox (7)

8 – Philadelphia Phillies (9)

9 – Arizona Diamondbacks (10)

10 – San Diego Padres (12)

11 – Chicago White Sox (8)

12 – Detroit Tigers (21)

13 – Houston Astros (13)

14 – Miami Marlins (16)

15 – Texas Rangers (18)

16 – Washington Nationals (20)

17 – St. Louis Cardinals (19)

18 – Cleveland Guardians (14)

19 – Pittsburgh Pirates (11)

20 – Minnesota Twins (17)

21 – Seattle Mariners (15)

22 – Baltimore Orioles (23)

23 – Toronto Blue Jays (22)

Good thing we still have Dylan Cease. https://t.co/F7U3kywOuC https://t.co/jyr5tYxHbK — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) August 11, 2026

24 – Cincinnati Reds (24)

25 – New York Mets (25)

26 – San Francisco Giants (26)

27 – Kansas City Royals (28)

28 – Sacramento Athletics (27)

29 – Colorado Rockies (29)

30 – Los Angeles Angels (30)

Created by humans, assisted by AI.