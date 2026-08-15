Michael Hage: His coach confirms he will return to the NCAA

Last spring, Michael Hage decided not to make the leap to the pros. The decision surprised many, given that he had just had two strong seasons in the NCAA.

And generally speaking, it's very rare to see prospects of his caliber spend more than two years in the American college system. It's happened before, but it's far from the norm.

That said, over the past few months, the idea of him reversing his decision ahead of the 2026–27 season has been the subject of much speculation. Jeff Gorton left the door open, and people were wondering if the Habs would convince Hage to make the leap.

But in the end, we'll likely have to put that aside: Hage's NCAA coach, Brandon Naurato, took the opportunity during his appearance on the Basu & Godin Notebook to shut that door for good:

“He's going back to Michigan. I can't speak for him, but that's what he told me, and I believe him.” – Brandon Naurato

So it seems that, as things stand, it would take a real miracle for Hage to reverse his decision. He appears determined to return to the NCAA to continue his development, and he's given his word to his coach.

So we won't be seeing him in Montreal (or Laval) until the very end of next season.

Naurato, who also spoke about his protégé's decision, particularly praised the maturity behind Hage's choice. He's pleased to see that the young player—who is aware that he's eagerly awaited in Montreal—wants to stack the odds in his favor to help the team win as soon as he arrives.

The Habs, as we know, are no longer really at the stage where development is the priority: the club wants to win first and foremost, right now.

Hage's plan, according to Naurato, is to learn how to be a winning player so he can apply that when he joins the Habs. He intends to help the Habs win the Stanley Cup, and playing at a high level while competing for a national championship in the NCAA will help him in that regard.

We know the Wolverines are built to stay up late… and as J.P. Hurlbert revealed to Marco D'Amico (RG Media), the team has adopted the slogan “those who stay will be champions.” There's a championship mentality in the locker room, and Hage will be immersed in it.

“Detroit was my team.” J.P. Hurlbert grew up in Texas wearing a Red Wings jersey. Now, he's their most recent first-round pick and living a dream. I caught up with him about his surreal journey, meeting Red Wings legends, and chasing a title at Michigan.https://t.co/rYCkZsc3g2 — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) August 15, 2026

We'll see if the kid's decision pays off, but it's becoming increasingly clear why he felt it was best to spend another year in the NCAA. Last year's loss at the Frozen Four seems to have left its mark, and he wants to go back and finish the job this year.

And if he arrives in town fully prepared in April to help the Habs in a potential playoff run, everyone will have forgotten his decision by April 2026.

In a Nutshell

– Hi, Mark.

45 days until Habs hockey is back. (📸: Mark Barberio) pic.twitter.com/TQRtnWWPPj — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) August 15, 2026

– What a save!

HE'S MAKING ALL THE STOPS! 🚌 Brandon Bussi even had the announcers fooled! pic.twitter.com/g2aCa9dB1G — NHL (@NHL) August 15, 2026

– Stay tuned.