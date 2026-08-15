BPM Sports 2026–2027: Here’s What to Expect

The return of the National Hockey League and the Montreal Canadiens also means the return of regular programming on Quebec's sports radio station, BPM Sports.

Many of us enjoy following the sports analysis on this station and its various shows, no matter what time of day it is, whether we're in the car or at home.

There's sure to be plenty of enthusiasm and excitement in the discussions, as we're expecting a great season from the Montreal Canadiens, following the one they gave us in 2025–2026.

We'll be keeping an eye out for the return of BPM Sports in just over two weeks, and between now and then, we may hear some updates on the schedule and the team lineup.

In fact, my colleague Maxime Truman has confirmed that all the hosts and producers who were on the air last season will be returning this year.

BPM SPORTS WILL FOCUS ON CONTINUITY From what I'm hearing, all the hosts and on-air producers who had a regular slot Monday through Friday last year will have one again this year. However, there will be a few changes in airtime, duration, and “trio partners”… pic.twitter.com/XRScvZ1QlJ — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) August 15, 2026

However, there will still be some changes, as certain airtimes, lineups, and show durations will be adjusted compared to the 2025–2026 season.

Some production teams will be different, but nothing has been confirmed yet. The complete and final schedule will most likely be unveiled next week.

We can still speculate about certain things, though, as it's clear that leaving Max Lalonde alone for an hour might not have been ideal.

So I wouldn't be surprised to see someone join Max on his show, or to see another change that allows Max to have a co-host.

Let's also hope that Georges Laraque and Stéphane Gonzalez will remain together for the midday show, given that it's the most-listened-to show on BPM Sports.

As for the commentators, aside from Renaud Lavoie's departure, we don't know much more at this point, though each show will surely feature different commentators, just as it does every year.

So, we'll have to wait and see how things unfold, and we'll know more by the start of the NHL season.

It's also worth noting that, according to what we're hearing, all the hosts are expected to have their own podcasts for the upcoming season.

In Brief

– Stay tuned.

A new era begins for the Rouge et Or: who will succeed Arnaud Desjardins?https://t.co/8mrkqNY35S — TVA Sports (@TVASports) August 15, 2026

– Interesting.

Ferran Torres signs with PSG through 2031https://t.co/d5BKxibM76 — RDS (@RDSca) August 15, 2026

– Worth reading.