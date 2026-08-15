Jacob Fowler ahead of Samuel Montembeault, according to NHL.com projections

After discussing NHL.com's top 5 Montreal Canadiens prospects and the surprise of seeing David Reinbacher ranked first ahead of Michael Hage, let's now take a look at the projections for the Canadiens' active players.

NHL.com has ranked NHL players for hockey pools and fantasy leagues, with the official site releasing projections for offensive production.

As for the Montreal Canadiens, the projections are fairly logical and plausible.

Indeed, the Habs' “Big 5”—if we can call them that—lead the charge with Nick Suzuki (98 projected points), Cole Caufield (92 projected points), Lane Hutson (80 projected points), Juraj Slafkovsky (75 projected points), and Ivan Demidov (70 projected points).

There are no surprises or need for analysis with this top five, as everyone agrees that these five players will be the Habs' stars for the 2026–2027 season and for many seasons to come.

It's in goal where an important detail stands out: Jacob Fowler is among the rookies to watch, with 15 wins projected for him—which means NHL.com sees him as Jakub Dobes' backup, ahead of Samuel Montembeault.

This isn't necessarily a surprise, but it's still a clear stance, as the backup goaltender role remains a point of uncertainty for some heading into the upcoming season.

The prevailing view is, of course, that Fowler will be the second-string goaltender, but we shouldn't rule out or forget about Montembeault just yet, as he'll be looking to bounce back in the final year of his contract.

Furthermore, seeing Fowler continue to gain experience as the undisputed starter for the Laval Rocket wouldn't be a bad thing either, and it's a possibility that has been gaining traction recently.

So there's clearly a situation worth debating, and NHL.com has weighed in.

A projected 15 wins is still a solid number for a rookie backup goaltender who could typically play around 30 games this season.

In short, let's see what happens with Samuel Montembeault if he doesn't start the season as Dobes' backup at Fowler's expense.

It'll be interesting to follow as we head into the season.

In a Nutshell

– At least that's clear.

– Worth reading.

“Detroit was my team.” J.P. Hurlbert grew up in Texas wearing a Red Wings jersey. Now, he's their most recent first-round pick and living the dream. I caught up with him about his surreal journey, meeting Red Wings legends, and chasing a title at Michigan.https://t.co/rYCkZsc3g2 — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) August 15, 2026

– Tennis is heading to Cincinnati.

Starting at 11 a.m.: Cincinnati Tennis Mastershttps://t.co/QjLFIq21qi — RDS (@RDSca) August 15, 2026

– Well done.