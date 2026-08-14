VIDEO: When Jacob Fowler plays forward to make the kids happy

As we know, NHL players are seen as heroes by young people.

Jacob Fowler took advantage of his popularity to bring some joy to kids at a hockey camp in Montreal over the past few days, and it made for some great moments.

The kids had a blast, after all. And so did the goalie!

A video of Fowler and the kids was posted on X, showing the American playing as a forward to make the young campers laugh and have a good time.

The goalie signed autographs, showed off his skills in a shootout, and admitted that Sidney Crosby is his all-time favorite player…

The video is a hit:

Fowler's favorite player is Crosby, and then he tries to score goals in full goalie gear—I love him pic.twitter.com/NOO1SBghhX — (@slafonthebeach) August 13, 2026

Once again, we know it doesn't take much to give young people a special moment.

But Fowler took the time to head out onto the ice, and that's a nice gesture in itself. Players in Montreal love getting involved in the community… and it's great to see Fowler doing the same, even though he's still just starting out in the National Hockey League.

Hats off to him, at least, because he really seemed happy to share that moment with young hockey players in Quebec.

You can tell from the video that he had fun… and that's great!

In a Nutshell

– For those interested:

Alexis Sanchez at City Hall: live on Instagram.https://t.co/u7froQpAQx — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) August 14, 2026

– I love it!

Even HFTV is here to welcome Alexis Sanchez. @NiltonJorge pic.twitter.com/MXEBuQ2aw5 — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) August 14, 2026

– He's going to be making the rounds of NBA teams. A 12th team… in 14 years!