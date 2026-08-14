NHL 27: Martin St-Louis Will Have His Own (Coach) Card in Ultimate Team Mode

Martin St-Louis will be making his debut in NHL 27's Ultimate Team mode… but in a rather special way.

The Montreal Canadiens' head coach will get his own coach card, which players can use in their Ultimate Team lineups.

This new feature is sure to bring a smile to Habs fans' faces, but it could also have a tangible impact on team building. That's because St-Louis's card will provide bonuses to Canadiens players included in the user's lineup.

In other words, fans who build a team featuring several Habs players will enjoy additional improvements thanks to St. Louis's presence behind the bench.

But that's not all: the card will also affect the salary cap available for building the team—an important factor in Ultimate Team, since users have had to deal with various constraints when assembling their lineups since last year.

So St. Louis becomes much more than just an NHL coach… hehe. And for Habs fans, his card could become a particularly valuable asset for maximizing the performance of Montreal players in Ultimate Team mode.

That's cool!

After leading the Habs to the playoffs last spring for the second straight season, St. Louis will have a new way to leave his mark on the Canadiens… but this time, in the virtual world.

It remains to be seen just how significant the bonuses associated with his card will be and whether Montreal players will become advantageous enough to encourage users to build a lineup heavily focused on the Habs.

But all in all, it's interesting.

In a Nutshell

– Nice.

Ivan Demidov, Jacob Fowler & Jakub Dobes with former Premier of Québec François Legault pic.twitter.com/Z38mS5OuCI — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) August 14, 2026

– What do you think?

You have to subscribe to too many platforms to watch sports. https://t.co/uhUI5wSOsx https://t.co/lFUZQw4ihT — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) August 14, 2026

– Makes sense.

The Timberwolves are going to retire Garnett's jersey against the Celticshttps://t.co/OB97VNnevu — RDS (@RDSca) August 14, 2026

– Meh. I don't buy it!