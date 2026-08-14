Juraj Slafkovsky: The CH players “don’t really care” about money

There has been a special culture in Montreal ever since Jeff Gorton and Kent Hughes arrived.

Players are open to the idea of leaving money on the table to help the team improve, which is why people say the Canadiens now have one of the best salary structures in the National Hockey League.

Good players are signed at very reasonable prices compared to the rest of the market… and will remain so for a long time to come:

What explains this phenomenon?

It's simple: the guys want to win… and are willing to sacrifice part of their salary to make that happen. Juraj Slafkovsky said that players in Montreal don't think too much about money, and that's why the Habs are in such a strong position right now when you look at their payroll.

“No one really cares about money right now […] We don't need any more.” – Juraj Slafkovsky

And if it can help the team win the Stanley Cup, that'll be even better:

Juraj Slafkovsky yesterday on Habs players signing team-friendly deals in order to win: “It's not really about the money for anyone there (in Montreal). We all have the same goal on that team. Nobody really cares about the money at this point. I mean, all those contracts that… pic.twitter.com/crceWTMyIV — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) August 14, 2026

The goal remains the same.

All the guys are aiming to win the Stanley Cup with the Canadiens because that's what matters. And Slaf, without saying so outright, seemed to be referring to the fact that the guys in town have nothing to complain about when he mentioned that they don't need anything more than that.

That's a good thing, in a way, because it will certainly help the club in the coming years.

The salary cap is going to rise, Kent Hughes will have more flexibility… and that's where it could get dangerous for other teams.

The Habs will have the room they need to make a big move, and at that point, we'll be thinking about the teams that left money on the table, allowing the club to be even more aggressive in its moves.

In a nutshell

– What a moment!

Two months as champs pic.twitter.com/8sam3Jj0Ds — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) August 14, 2026

– A chapter is closing.

Thank you for 18 wonderful years. pic.twitter.com/IYH9UtHvrn — Hockey Night in Canada: Punjabi (@HkyNightPunjabi) August 14, 2026

– Leo Carlsson?

With Radko Gudas' departure, the Ducks are in need of a new captain. I took a look at who it could potentially be. #FlyTogether @TheHockeyNews https://t.co/wQHi2c7F9B — Derek Lee (@Derek_Lee27) August 14, 2026

– Wow.