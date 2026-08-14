Martin St-Louis: “A four-year contract extension would make sense”

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Martin St-Louis: “A four-year contract extension would make sense”
Credit: Capture d'écran Twitter

The Laval Rocket recently announced its coaching staff.

Basically, aside from the fact that Daniel Jacob is becoming head coach and David Urquhart is taking his place as an assistant, the staff remains the same as it was at the end of last season.

Ilia Ejov will therefore remain as goaltending coach.

In Montreal, we also know who will be on the club's coaching staff (Trevor Letowski has been replaced by Derek Lalonde… and Marco Marciano is expected to be confirmed in his role).

But more questions are arising regarding contracts.

Obviously, the big question concerns Martin St-Louis. The head coach has one year left on his contract, and, out of respect, a coach of his stature shouldn't be asked to work with less than a year remaining on his deal.

It was supposed to be a formality, but it isn't.

On this subject, in a recent article, Stu Cowan wrote that a four-year contract extension (before the start of the season) would make sense for Martin St-Louis.

He wrote this in the Gazette.

Why would that make sense? Because, at the start of the 2025–2026 season, Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton (who, by the way, had become president) signed a five-year deal, running from 2026 to 2031.

By signing a four-year deal (2027–2031), St. Louis would have the same timeline as his bosses.

Is that what the Habs have in mind? Do his bosses not want to offer him such a long contract? Is the coach asking for too much money? Who knows.

But this will have to be settled soon.


In a nutshell

– Interesting.

– Must-read.

– A sad anniversary.

– Jeff Skinner in Europe.

– Not exactly the defense of the year.

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