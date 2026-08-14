Martin St-Louis: “A four-year contract extension would make sense”

The Laval Rocket recently announced its coaching staff.

Basically, aside from the fact that Daniel Jacob is becoming head coach and David Urquhart is taking his place as an assistant, the staff remains the same as it was at the end of last season.

Ilia Ejov will therefore remain as goaltending coach.

Our coaching staff for next season

Details at https://t.co/yCJzKJaxqp Our coaching staff for next season

Details at https://t.co/yCJzKJaxqp pic.twitter.com/LoQRVVekAT — Laval Rocket (@RocketLaval) August 13, 2026

In Montreal, we also know who will be on the club's coaching staff (Trevor Letowski has been replaced by Derek Lalonde… and Marco Marciano is expected to be confirmed in his role).

But more questions are arising regarding contracts.

Obviously, the big question concerns Martin St-Louis. The head coach has one year left on his contract, and, out of respect, a coach of his stature shouldn't be asked to work with less than a year remaining on his deal.

It was supposed to be a formality, but it isn't.

On this subject, in a recent article, Stu Cowan wrote that a four-year contract extension (before the start of the season) would make sense for Martin St-Louis.

He wrote this in the Gazette.

First column back from vacation looking at some key questions concerning the Canadiens a month before the start of training camp #Habs: https://t.co/sRl8wDRc10 — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) August 12, 2026

Why would that make sense? Because, at the start of the 2025–2026 season, Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton (who, by the way, had become president) signed a five-year deal, running from 2026 to 2031.

By signing a four-year deal (2027–2031), St. Louis would have the same timeline as his bosses.

Is that what the Habs have in mind? Do his bosses not want to offer him such a long contract? Is the coach asking for too much money? Who knows.

But this will have to be settled soon.

In a nutshell

– Interesting.

We just spoke with David Choinière, 48 hours before another Supra game—against Ottawa, this time in Laval. David told me that Nick Razzaghi's system is very different from the one he played under for seven years in Hamilton. “Here, we rely heavily on improvisation… pic.twitter.com/xaIUVoR3dR — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) August 14, 2026

– Must-read.

– A sad anniversary.

Would've been 33 today. Here's to 13, Matty & the entire family. pic.twitter.com/bHdxGfq7PN — Ryan Leslie (@ryanlesliemedia) August 13, 2026

– Jeff Skinner in Europe.

EHC Biel-Bienne (NL) has signed forward Jeff Skinner to a one-year contract. Skinner wraps up his NHL career—for now—with 379 goals and 333 assists in 1,110 games. pic.twitter.com/0pCqrJOhMq — Complete Hockey News (@CompleteHkyNews) August 14, 2026

– Not exactly the defense of the year.