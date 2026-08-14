When Auston Matthews’s chiropractor talks too much

In 2021–22, Auston Matthews scored 60 goals in the regular season.

Two years later, he did even better: 69 goals.

Since then, however, things have been tougher for the Maple Leafs forward. He scored 33 goals in 2024–25, then just 27 in 2025–26. And he missed about 40 games during that span…

In November 2024, Matthews went to see a doctor in Germany who specializes in back pain. We've known ever since that Matthews has a sensitive back, though he hasn't had surgery to correct anything.

But anyway, we hadn't heard anything about Matthews's back for quite some time.

That is, until Sean Robek appeared as a guest on TSN Radio in Toronto this week. Who is Sean Robek? He's Auston Matthews' chiropractor in Scottsdale.

First of all, since when do we interview chiropractors on radio shows?

Second, someone forgot to remind Robek that he needed to be careful about what he said on the air.

Sid Seixeiro (The Sid Seixeiro Show on Sick Media) lost his temper yesterday while discussing this interview.

Why did Seixeiro lose his temper? Because Matthews' chiropractor revealed on the air that he specializes in two types of injuries: the lower back and the neck… and that Auston Matthews hasn't had any lower back issues this summer.

“The low back is not the concern this year.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Sid Seixeiro Show (@sidseixeiroshow)

Robek thus confirmed that 1. Auston Matthews has had lower back issues in the past and 2. Matthews (most likely) has neck issues right now.

A doctor is supposed to maintain the confidentiality of his patients' medical records… especially when your patient is a public figure playing for the Toronto Maple Leafs. What did he have to gain from giving an interview in Toronto, other than to stroke his ego? He's not going to be looking for new clients in Ontario; he's based in Arizona.

It's a safe bet that this interview caused some internal controversy.

With the Canadiens, players are told exactly what they can and cannot say. Phillip Danault praising his GM's inaction—that's good PR.

Zach Bolduc, who makes videos with Crazy Lewis repeats every other day that his contract is coming up too…

Clearly, something slipped past the Maple Leafs' communications department over the summer break.

It remains to be seen whether Sean Robek will still be Auston Matthews' doctor next summer. I don't think so.