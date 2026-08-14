Cole Hutson says that his brother Lane can’t stop talking about Ivan Demidov

Everyone agrees that the duo of Ivan Demidov and Lane Hutson will be the driving force behind the Canadiens for many years to come.

Together, these guys will terrorize opposing defenses on the power play.

And in an ideal scenario, they'll be able—along with the rest of the core group—to bring the Stanley Cup back to Montreal for the 25th time in the coming years.

Why are we talking about them in particular this morning?

Because their friendship—which is quite strong—has been the subject of comments by Cole Hutson. He's Lane's brother, who plays for the Washington Capitals, as you may know.

Lane's brother, on the Empty Netters podcast, said that Lane couldn't stop talking about Ivan. He's undoubtedly his best friend on the Canadiens, and they love hanging out together.

This isn't surprising, but hearing it from Lane's brother confirms just how strong the bond of friendship is in Montreal.

We know that Ivan Demidov is becoming an increasingly important figure in Montreal. Having signed a long-term contract this summer, he's leading team practices in Brossard and is clearly helping to build team spirit.

It's great to see him in Montreal during the summer. And he's enjoying the city with his teammates.

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Remember that Demidov took his summer training seriously and is faster heading into the upcoming season. That can only make him even more dangerous for the opposition.

It remains to be seen whether the two friends will continue to improve—especially Demidov…

In a nutshell

– Wow.

– Atlantic Division: What will the standings look like? [BPM Sports]

– Well done.

Sánchez will sign Montreal's guestbookhttps://t.co/zDaSvEoKXz — RDS (@RDSca) August 14, 2026

– Excellent question. But if the team wins, the guys won't complain about their salaries.