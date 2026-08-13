Arber Xhekaj would be better off away from Montreal, according to Stu Cowan

Arber Xhekaj's situation in Montreal remains unique.

The defenseman is still without a contract as of mid-August, and his spot on the Canadiens' roster is still far from guaranteed.

Last season, Xhekaj often alternated between playing as the sixth and seventh defenseman.

According to Stu Cowan, a change of scenery might now be the best thing for his career.

During his appearance on the Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro, the Montreal Gazette reporter explained that he'd like to see Xhekaj on a team that would give him more responsibilities.

“The best thing for his career at this point would be to go somewhere else—to a team that would play him, play him a lot, and allow him to make mistakes and learn.” – Stu Cowan

“The best thing I think at this point for Arber Xhekaj's career is to go somewhere else where they're going to play him” – @StuCowan1 #GoHabsGo #thesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro pic.twitter.com/gd0ePJmJ1i — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) August 13, 2026

That gives you something to think about.

Because, despite all of Xhekaj's unique qualities, the Habs have never really entrusted him with a starting role for an extended period.

Cowan believes that several teams might be interested in him.

We know this well. Xhekaj has a unique profile thanks to his size, his toughness, and above all, his ability to drop the gloves.

But there's also the other side of the coin.

According to Cowan, the Habs place a lot of importance on talent and hockey IQ—two areas where Xhekaj might trail behind several other players.

What he brings in other areas is hard to quantify—his role as a enforcer, but above all, he's loved by his teammates and respected by his opponents.

Cowan witnessed this firsthand.

During the series against the Hurricanes, Cowan was heading toward the press box at the Bell Centre when he spotted Xhekaj in the middle of a conversation with Nicolas Deslauriers.

The two men talked at length, and to the reporter, they almost looked like two good friends.

It's a rather telling image when it comes to two of the NHL's toughest players.

Xhekaj has clearly earned the respect of his peers, which isn't really surprising either.

The reporter does, however, qualify his remarks by acknowledging that the Canadiens certainly appreciate many of the qualities Xhekaj brings to the team as well.

The real question is what role the organization can actually offer him.

At 25, he's reaching a point where regular playing time is becoming particularly important for his development.

Xhekaj is respected throughout the NHL.

It remains to be seen whether Montreal is still the best place for him to make the most of his potential.

In a nutshell

– Congratulations

– Victory for the Canadian team.

GAME OVER! A shootout victory for the Development team. GAME OVER! Shootout victory for the Development team. https://t.co/h06abS2ZFy

https://t.co/EutOeVjlVx pic.twitter.com/BPxZJ7SSmr — Hockey Canada (@HockeyCanada) August 14, 2026

– Eager fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sur la ligne (@podcastsurlaligne)

– Two good friends.