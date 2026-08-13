The AJLNH Responds to the Hostile Offer Made to Leo Carlsson

The Flyers' hostile offer to Leo Carlsson caused quite a stir in the NHL this summer.

But how was it received by the Players' Association?

Marty Walsh, executive director of the NHL Players' Association, was asked about this very topic during his appearance on the Sick podcast—The Eye Test.

How did the @NHLPA react to the Leo Carlsson offer sheet? Executive Director Marty Walsh tells us! #thesickpodcast @MurphysLaw74 pic.twitter.com/xkFMLmIODJ — The Sick Podcast – The Eye Test (@sickpodnhl) August 13, 2026

Pierre McGuire jokingly asked him if people were high-fiving each other at the Association's office or if they'd moved up happy hour when Daniel Brière submitted his offer.

Walsh didn't go that far.

He did, however, explain that the topic of hostile bids had been coming up in discussions for the past few years and that they were waiting to see such an offer materialize.

Let's just say the reaction was quite different in Anaheim.

“I can tell you they weren't happy in Anaheim.” – Marty Walsh

It's easy to see why.

Philadelphia's offer forced the Ducks to make a major decision regarding one of their best players. They ultimately chose to match the offer.

At the same time, the Carlsson situation comes amid a context where the salary cap is rising and salaries are also beginning to see a significant jump.

The league's commissioner believes that, since the salary cap was implemented, NHL players have not received compensation comparable to that of athletes in other major professional sports.

He is therefore pleased to see some players starting to earn more money as the cap rises.

When you look at recent market trends, it's hard not to notice that the numbers are changing rapidly.

Walsh, in fact, used a rather striking comparison.

According to him, a player who was worth $8 million three years ago might now be worth $15 million.

That gives a good idea of how fast the market is evolving.

Carlsson is obviously a prime example of this, having received a hostile offer worth a total of $90 million—or $18 million per season.

This kind of scenario could happen again.

After noting that Philadelphia had made its offer and that Anaheim had matched it, Walsh added that we might see “more and more” situations like this as the years go by.

That could make the coming summers a lot more interesting.

However, it shouldn't be said that the NHLPA encourages hostile offers… but its reaction speaks volumes nonetheless.

The NHLPA had been waiting for several years to see a hostile bid like this, and its executive director is now delighted to see player salaries rising.

In a nutshell

– Another chance for Bradley Beal.

The Clippers are giving Bradley Beal another chancehttps://t.co/BKhjcZfWxw — RDS (@RDSca) August 14, 2026

– Alexandre Gaumont is retiring.

Alexandre Gaumont hangs up his boxing gloves https://t.co/8z45IE4JLv — Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) August 14, 2026

– Ben Shelton takes the lead.