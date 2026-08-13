Zach Werenski Paves the Way for a Long-Term Future in Columbus

The Zach Werenski situation took a strange turn this summer.

Just before July 1, the defenseman wasn't sure he wanted to continue his career in Columbus long-term. Don Waddell had therefore begun exploring the market and had even found a trade that suited the Blue Jackets.

Then, Werenski ultimately changed his mind a bit.

After discussing it with his family, he indicated that he no longer wanted to leave Columbus. The organization issued two press releases on July 1 to clarify the situation, and my colleague had actually written about this change of heart.

A little over a month later, Werenski has now spoken to the media about it.

And his comments are very positive toward the Blue Jackets.

“I think everyone knows how much I love this city and how much it means to me. I'd have no problem staying here for a lot longer.” – Zach Werenski

Raising the standards this season Full media https://t.co/Z1tpvn6iWe pic.twitter.com/At5c6xOtmd — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) August 13, 2026

It's still a little strange, though.

We've gone from a player who was questioning his future—and for whom the GM was actively exploring the market—to a player who now sees himself staying in Columbus for a very long time.

Werenski obviously has the right to change his mind.

But the rest of his message is probably even more important to Waddell.

The recent Norris Trophy winner wants to win.

“I want to see us in the playoffs, and I want to see us improve. Winning solves everything, and that's where we need to go as a team. We need to raise our standards and our expectations.” – Zach Werenski

One might think that this kind of statement could influence how Waddell approaches his next moves.

It might even throw another wrench in Kent Hughes's plans to acquire Kirill Marchenko.

When the NHL's best defenseman publicly states that he wants to stay—but above all wants to see his team improve—the message is pretty clear.

Columbus needs to show him that the organization is moving forward.

The situation is somewhat reminiscent of Quinn Hughes's in Vancouver. Another Norris Trophy-winning defenseman, still under contract, whose long-term future with his team had become a major question mark.

In his case, the Canucks didn't wait indefinitely. Hughes was ultimately traded to the Wild right in the middle of the season.

Well… Werenski, for his part, insists today that he wants to stay.

He also wants to become a better player and a better leader this season.

So everything seems settled… for now.

But after the strange summer he's just been through, Waddell probably knows he needs to take advantage of this opening.

In a nutshell

– Johnny Gaudreau would have turned 33 today.

Today, we remember Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau on what would have been Johnny's 33rd birthday. pic.twitter.com/PT50pG0B1Y — Complete Hockey News (@CompleteHkyNews) August 13, 2026

– We'll see how it goes next season.

“It's a team that's ready to win.” Jack Roslovic on why he signed with the Maple Leafs.#LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/Aks41d1Bl5 — OverDrive (@OverDrive1050) August 13, 2026

– You don't see that very often.

Tennis | An all-American men's final at the National Bank Open https://t.co/KMrEfAHZib — 98.5 Sports (@985Sports) August 13, 2026

– Sad news.