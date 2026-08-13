IMAGE: When Patrick Roy hangs up his Canadiens jersey

Nostalgia was in the air earlier this week in Terrebonne, as the 7th annual Serge Savard Invitational took place (on Tuesday) at Golf Le Mirage.

The event had a special feel to it this year, as it marked the 40th anniversary of the 1986 Stanley Cup victory.

And among the images that surely brought a smile to Habs fans' faces, one stands out from the rest: that of Patrick Roy… donning the Montreal Canadiens jersey once again.

Seeing this legend slip back into the blue, white, and red uniform makes it hard not to take a little trip down memory lane.

Because let's be honest: for many fans, Roy created some of the fondest memories in the history of the Habs. His spectacular saves, his intensity in front of the net, and, above all, his playoff performances left a lasting mark on an entire generation.

Nothing less.

Patrick Roy & Mats Naslund at the reunion event for the 1986 Stanley Cup-winning Habs team. pic.twitter.com/ZU2oYi7CDX — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) August 13, 2026

Forty years after the 1986 championship, those memories are obviously still very much alive in the minds of players and fans alike.

And even as the years go by, certain images have the power to transport us back to another era. That's exactly what happens when we see Patrick Roy wearing the Canadiens' jersey…

Because it's true that there's always something special about seeing the club's legends don the Flanelle uniform once again. Time seems to stand still for a few seconds, and for a brief moment, you can almost imagine seeing number 33 in front of the net at the Forum.

I would have paid dearly—VERY DEARLY—to be able to witness all of that myself. Because from what I've heard, I really missed out on something… and all the young people who weren't able to experience those moments will understand exactly what I mean.

In a Nutshell

– Note:

EXCLUSIVE | ALEXIS SANCHEZ ARRIVES IN MONTREAL Mayor Soraya Martinez Ferrada will welcome Alexis Sanchez TOMORROW, Friday, around 4 p.m. at Montreal City Hall. #CFMTL fans: meet in front of City Hall on Notre-Dame Street around 3:30 p.m. The new player… pic.twitter.com/jLgLD5z7lL — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) August 13, 2026

– Oh, really?

A Serge Savard Arena at the University of Sherbrooke? https://t.co/vrQ8Nn9ZCv — TVA Sports (@TVASports) August 13, 2026

– Some good news (and some not-so-good news) in MLB.