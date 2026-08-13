Sasha Pastujov has signed his contract with the CH: Let’s talk about him a little

Sasha Pastujov isn't exactly a household name in the world of hockey.

That's to be expected: we're talking about a former third-round pick (2021) who has never played a single game in the National Hockey League and who was part of the Anaheim Ducks organization.

But now, Pastujov has arrived in Montreal as part of a trade that sent Sean Farrell to the Ducks at the end of July. And today, the newcomer signed a one-season (two-way) contract with the Habs for the upcoming season.

He was acquired in exchange for Sean Farrell in July pic.twitter.com/MLqdPKFz6P — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) August 13, 2026

But what does this guy look like on the ice?

Pastujov is 6'0” tall and weighs 183 pounds: he isn't necessarily the biggest player on the ice, but he knows how to make his mark offensively. His last two seasons in the American Hockey League are a great example:

17 goals and 45 points in 43 games (24-25)

21 goals and 57 points in 71 games (25-26)

The 23-year-old can be described as a skilled player with the puck. He knows how to find his teammates on the ice, has a solid stride, and also has a scoring touch in his game:

Sasha Pastujov might just be the new mayor of San Diego. @SDGullsAHL | #CVvsSD pic.twitter.com/F3yI0lIz2M — American Hockey League (@TheAHL) March 7, 2024

We can all agree that Pastujov won't become the next Ivan Demidov overnight.

But what's interesting is that he's always been able to produce wherever he's played. Whether it's with the U.S. development program, in the OHL, in the ECHL, or in the AHL… he's put points on the board:

I'd be surprised to see Pastujov start the season in Montreal if everyone is healthy.

I'd actually fall right out of my chair.

But if players get injured during the season and he's able to have a strong run in Laval, maybe we can start talking about him as an interesting option for a call-up.

And even just that, at the very least, is better than Sean Farrell… who has never really seemed to be part of the Montreal organization's plans in recent years.

In a nutshell

– For real.

Jacob Fowler meeting young Habs fans at the SportLife hockey camp in Pierrefonds yesterday pic.twitter.com/JwY8Iqbrc4 — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) August 13, 2026

– When's his next one? I can't wait!

08/13: his college and NHL numbers. So here's a hat trick by Caufield on August 13 08/13: his college number and his NHL number, so here's a Cole hat trick in honor of August 13#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/Ts3qrJecLA — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) August 13, 2026

– Hmm…