I hear that Ivan Demidov is faster than he used to be

This morning, our colleague Marc-Olivier Cook went to check out Brossard.

There were still quite a few Canadiens players there. And with guys like Josh Anderson and David Reinbacher in town, you can tell that training camp is getting closer.

Brendan Gallagher and some defensemen from Concordia University were also there.

Back in Brossard this morning! A few players on the ice: Josh Anderson, Jake Evans, David Reinbacher, Ivan Demidov, Alexandre Carrier, Jayden Struble, Jakub Dobes (and Brendan Gallagher). In black: defensemen from Concordia University! @DLCoulisses pic.twitter.com/MKpDQssn74 — Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) August 13, 2026

Of course, as has been the case for most of the offseason, Ivan Demidov was there. The Canadiens forward, who organized the team's summer training sessions on the South Shore, was in great shape.

How fit?

So much so that my colleague Cook, who hadn't seen the Russian skate in a few weeks, took a step back to put what he saw this morning into perspective.

And what he saw was that Demidov is faster than before.

Ivan Demidov looks fast. Very fast. He wanted to work on his skating this summer, and it's paid off. The difference is striking: he's moving better than ever on the ice, and it's clear he's put in the work in that area over the past few weeks. @DLCoulisses pic.twitter.com/TzdpL3Xzkn — Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) August 13, 2026

The young man, who recently signed a contract to stay in town through 2035, didn't take the Alex Ovechkin approach during his time off.

On the contrary: he took his summer training seriously. He worked twice as hard to get ready.

Demidov wasn't slow last season when he hit the ice, but you couldn't exactly call him a speed demon either. He had some things to work on—which is normal.

And he did just that… which is very encouraging.

If Demidov, who has lightning-fast hands, can learn to handle the puck while accelerating, he'll be absolutely unstoppable heading into next season.

And if his GM can find him a guy to finish his plays, Demidov is going to become a superstar.

In a nutshell

– Speaking of practice: Jakub Dobes was with Marco Marciano, who hasn't yet been officially confirmed as the goaltending coach for next season. But it's going to happen.

3-on-3 drills for the guys in Brossard. Jakub Dobes is working one-on-one with Marco Marciano on the other side of the rink. Hats off to the Concordia defenseman for his blocked shot (he earned a few pats on the pads afterward) @DLCoulisses pic.twitter.com/62gCJTLjGc — Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) August 13, 2026

– The Rocket is keeping its goaltending coach.

Our coaching staff for next season

Details at https://t.co/yCJzKJaxqp Our coaching staff for next season

Details at https://t.co/yCJzKJaxqp pic.twitter.com/LoQRVVekAT — Laval Rocket (@RocketLaval) August 13, 2026

– Note.

#CFMTL practice on Thursday at noon (pending confirmation of Alexis Sanchez's arrival). 1. Frankie Amaya is training alone. Wiki Carmona, Efrain Morales, Josh Nteziryayo, and Bode Hidalgo are absent. 2. Brayan Vera is present, but Brayan Ceballos is NOT… pic.twitter.com/ECf7HZZ6Ja — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) August 13, 2026

– Ouch.

Last night's loss to a semi-pro team didn't sit well: the Roses have just fired their head coach, Robert Rositoiu. His assistant, Maryse Bard-Martel, will take over on an interim basis. I have no doubt Robert will bounce back somewhere else. — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) August 13, 2026

– Interesting.