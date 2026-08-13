CH’s Target: Zach Whitecloud and the Flames’ Plans for Him

For the past few months, Zach Whitecloud's name has been circulating on the market.

That's only natural, after all: he's a defenseman who brings grit to an organization. He's also a veteran who can stabilize a blue line.

And at $2.75 million per season for two more years, he fits right in with just about any team's roster.

We've already discussed how the 6'2” right-hander (what an interesting profile) could be a perfect fit for what the Canadiens are trying to build moving forward.

My colleague Marc-Olivier Cook even sees him playing alongside Lane Hutson one day.

But for that to happen, the Flames will have to set their price… and be willing to trade such a defenseman. And let's just say that's not exactly a sure thing.

According to Kent Wilson, who covers the Flames for the Calgary Sun, the Flames aren't about to part ways with the defenseman. A trade would be considered “unlikely” at this point.

It's important to understand that, despite the fact that the Flames are rebuilding and that a surplus of defensemen could prevent some young defensemen from playing in the NHL, Whitecloud is clearly here to stay.

Why? Because the team's management knows that a defensive corps without at least two veterans can turn into a disaster.

But never mind that—I imagine that if a desperate team were to make a crazy offer, the Flames would consider parting ways with the defenseman with an eye toward the future.

And I also imagine that by the 2027 trade deadline, the narrative regarding his availability might change.

In a nutshell

– So Marco Normandin was right.

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– Hockey fans in Quebec are the best. [BPM Sports]

– Ouch.

– Behind-the-scenes stories with Denis Savard. [BPM Sports]

– Well done.