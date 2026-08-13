Controversy: Zachary Bolduc Doesn’t Want to Be Associated with “Crazy” Lewis

Have you heard the story of Medusa?

Julien Duguay, an influencer who is also known as Medusa, organized a StreamerFest in Florida with content creators from Quebec. The idea looked good on paper, but it ended badly.

During a stream (i.e., live), Medusa made derogatory remarks about women and consent.

Among those on the boat was Lewis le Fou. He wanted to distance himself from Duguay's comments, as did many others who were also present.

That's perfectly normal.

But the story takes on another dimension because Zachary Bolduc was, by necessity, linked to Lewis le Fou. They had recently filmed videos together.

But now, as Agence QMI reports, the Canadiens player doesn't want to be associated with any of this. Most of the videos featuring Lewis le Fou and Zachary Bolduc have been taken down, and the forward wants to distance himself from the content creator.

Following the influencer controversy, videos of influencer Lewis le Fou alongside Zachary Bolduc are being removed from the web https://t.co/PPS8w1thBm — TVA Sports (@TVASports) August 13, 2026

Even though Bolduc isn't directly linked to Médusa, it's completely understandable that he wants to distance himself from the situation. It's the right thing to do in his case, let's be clear.

And this is true even though no honest person would have thought to draw a connection between Médusa's comments and Bolduc's mindset—especially since he didn't even collaborate with the main culprit (Médusa) in this whole affair.

As a Quebec-born Canadiens player, Bolduc needs to focus on his upcoming season (as well as his next contract) and not let stories like this take over his media spotlight.

I don't think this will go any further with Bolduc.

In a nutshell

– Note.

Philippe Eullaffroy indicated that, if all goes well, Alexis Sanchez will arrive in Montreal tomorrow (Friday). He could be on the roster against Columbus next Wednesday and play a few minutes in the second half. He's been training hard in private for 12… pic.twitter.com/A8C9TPnDC9 — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) August 13, 2026

Brayan Vera took a hit during practice yesterday, which is why he left after just a few minutes. He's fine and isn't injured. He'll be fully available on Saturday. He lost a friend in the earthquake in Colombia. His building collapsed… pic.twitter.com/4kHcXeVRCx — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) August 13, 2026

– Read more.

– Oh, really?

Rick Dhaliwal: On Elias Pettersson/Canucks: “One team told me, ‘We think we can get him back to 80, 82, 83 points'” – Canucks Conversation (8/7) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) August 13, 2026

– Interesting.

A history of goaltending coaches for the Montreal Canadiens. pic.twitter.com/FYogk6Fmgz — Andrew Zadarnowski (@AZadarski) August 13, 2026

– Daniel Jacob has known his new assistant for a long time.