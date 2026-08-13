Controversy: Zachary Bolduc Doesn’t Want to Be Associated with “Crazy” Lewis

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Controversy: Zachary Bolduc Doesn’t Want to Be Associated with “Crazy” Lewis
Credit: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Have you heard the story of Medusa?

Julien Duguay, an influencer who is also known as Medusa, organized a StreamerFest in Florida with content creators from Quebec. The idea looked good on paper, but it ended badly.

During a stream (i.e., live), Medusa made derogatory remarks about women and consent.

Among those on the boat was Lewis le Fou. He wanted to distance himself from Duguay's comments, as did many others who were also present.

That's perfectly normal.

But the story takes on another dimension because Zachary Bolduc was, by necessity, linked to Lewis le Fou. They had recently filmed videos together.

But now, as Agence QMI reports, the Canadiens player doesn't want to be associated with any of this. Most of the videos featuring Lewis le Fou and Zachary Bolduc have been taken down, and the forward wants to distance himself from the content creator.

Even though Bolduc isn't directly linked to Médusa, it's completely understandable that he wants to distance himself from the situation. It's the right thing to do in his case, let's be clear.

And this is true even though no honest person would have thought to draw a connection between Médusa's comments and Bolduc's mindset—especially since he didn't even collaborate with the main culprit (Médusa) in this whole affair.

As a Quebec-born Canadiens player, Bolduc needs to focus on his upcoming season (as well as his next contract) and not let stories like this take over his media spotlight.

I don't think this will go any further with Bolduc.


In a nutshell

– Note.

– Read more.

– Oh, really?

– Interesting.

– Daniel Jacob has known his new assistant for a long time.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!