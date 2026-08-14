Phillip Danault supports the Canadiens’ management’s inaction

Hockey players are well-oiled PR machines. Most of the time, anyway.

Take Zachary Bolduc, for example. Every time he's been asked about his contract situation over the past two months, he's replied that he wasn't worried and that a deal was on the way.

And yesterday, as reported by RDS at the Pro-Am in Quebec City, it was the same story.

What does the future hold for Zachary Bolduc? Details: https://t.co/uNsYE68ZIk pic.twitter.com/16POJQ2cSg — RDS (@RDSca) August 14, 2026

But the same goes for Phillip Danault, a player who's been in the league for over 10 years and knows the Montreal market inside and out.

He knows exactly how to respond when asked about certain topics.

The Quebec native, who was also at the Pro-Am in Quebec City, was asked what he thought about the fact that Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton haven't acquired any players to help the team.

And even though he believes the Canadiens could make a move later if the opportunity arises, as reported by RDS, he defended his bosses' work this summer. He knows that the prices are high for making moves.

The Habs “aren't afraid to start the season even if they're missing a piece or two”https://t.co/Plcwaf7pzU — RDS (@RDSca) August 14, 2026

Not criticizing your bosses when you're one year away from free agency as a Quebecer playing in Montreal is probably a good idea—let's be honest.

But it also builds confidence among his teammates. Because Bryce Harper (Phillies) recently demonstrated that asking your GM for improvements is also a way of saying that some guys in the locker room aren't pulling their weight.

In Montreal, the team is built in large part on the power of friendship. The guys stick together, and that makes all the difference.

I don't know if, deep down, Phillip Danault would like to see his bosses do more. But if he thinks it'll take some help to go a little further in the playoffs, he certainly won't say so.

In a nutshell

– I like that.

The Vegas Golden Knights have unveiled a roulette-inspired center-ice logo for their 10th NHL season Rate their new center-ice look from 1⃣ to (via: @GoldenKnights) pic.twitter.com/xocMt6a0cO — BarDown (@BarDown) August 14, 2026

– Pro-Am: A heartwarming tribute to Patrice Bergeron. [JdeM]

– Must-read.