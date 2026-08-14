The latest news on Elias Pettersson

Elias Pettersson is talented.

He didn't rack up 508 points in his first 545 NHL games by accident: we're talking about a guy who has real talent and who has proven he can excel at the highest level of hockey on the planet.

Except…

But the last two years have been tougher for him, and now people are talking about him as a player who's (really) struggling to find his footing on the ice. And that partly explains why his name has been popping up in a ton of trade rumors since the start of the summer.

But according to the latest reports (straight from Rick Dhaliwal, who discussed it on the Daily Faceoff Vancouver podcast), the Canucks haven't asked him if he wants to waive his no-trade clause. The new front office in Vancouver still believes he can get back on track because, at 27, he's still relatively young.

However, Dhaliwal thinks the Vancouver organization would like to see how Pettersson performs this season before deciding whether a trade at the trade deadline is a possibility.

To put it another way, it's not a given that he'll stay in British Columbia after all.

The catch in all this?

The player's salary ($11.6 million per year through 2032) makes a trade difficult to pull off. The Canucks may absorb some of the salary to facilitate a trade… but still: it's not as straightforward as it seems.

Because if that were the case, perhaps we'd be talking about him as a FORMER Canucks player as of this writing…

Quick Thoughts

– Wow!

What a moment we shared together this afternoon at Montreal City Hall. Alexis Sanchez is officially a Montrealer. #CFMTL ( @Nbrassard2) pic.twitter.com/qOjqhTlNYX — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) August 14, 2026

– Such sad news…

British cyclist Finlay Tarling, 19, has died after a serious accident during the eighth stage of the Volta a Portugal road race. pic.twitter.com/17RbaYjhsx — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 14, 2026

– News from MLB.