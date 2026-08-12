“Sign-and-trade” for Arber Xhekaj and Zachary Bolduc: Stu Cowan is optimistic

The Canadiens still have two major issues to resolve before the start of the upcoming season.

Arber Xhekaj's… and Zachary Bolduc's.

Sasha Pastujov also needs to sign a contract, but everyone agrees that this is slightly less important than potentially signing Bolduc and Xhekaj. Unless…

Unless the Canadiens use Bolduc and/or Xhekaj in a “sign-and-trade” deal before the start of next season?

Stu Cowan floated this idea in a recent article, suggesting that the fact both players are still unsigned might explain a few things:

The fact that neither of them has signed a contract yet leads me to believe they could be part of a “sign-and-trade” deal before September 16. – Stu Cowan

What do you think?

Cowan: Sign-and-trade deal could be in the works for Canadiens defenseman Arber Xhekaj https://t.co/vV7HA9i8cj pic.twitter.com/9YocpZVzGq — Montreal Gazette (@mtlgazette) August 12, 2026

I wouldn't be surprised if this happens with Xhekaj.

There are already several left-handed defensemen in the organization (Lane Hutson, Mike Matheson, Kaiden Guhle, Jayden Struble, Adam Engström…), and aside from his physicality, “The Sheriff” doesn't have much more to offer than the guys already on the roster.

We like him for his physicality, but as for the rest…

The Bolduc situation intrigues me a bit more because I have a hard time seeing the Canadiens decide to trade him just one year after acquiring him. Kent Hughes said he saw him becoming an important piece for the club over the years, and he wouldn't have given Logan Mailloux to the Blues for Bolduc's services if that weren't true.

But at the same time, if that's what it takes to pull off a big move… the Canadiens' GM will certainly consider it as he weighs his options. And that's where things could get interesting, in my view.

In a Nutshell

– It's been a while since we've heard anything about him.

Amur Khabarovsk (KHL) has signed defenseman Slava Voynov to a one-year contract. Voynov had 6 goals and 5 assists in 54 games with Avangard Omsk last season. pic.twitter.com/QnGdbLk7Yj — Complete Hockey News (@CompleteHkyNews) August 12, 2026

– That's crazy, too.

Goal leaders through the 2016–17 and 2017–18 seasons: 82 goals — Alex Ovechkin

80 goals — Patrik Laine

79 goals — Nikita Kucherov Laine was 19 years old at the end of the 2018 season. pic.twitter.com/Q0s1tVO851 — Big Head Hockey (@bigheadhcky) August 12, 2026

– Legends!