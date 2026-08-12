Michael Hage: Here’s what it would take to trade him, according to Tony Marinaro

Michael Hage is one of the most highly regarded prospects in the Canadiens' organization.

We love him because of his story… but also because of his talent.

He's among the best players not yet playing in the National Hockey League, and we're talking about a guy who seems to have very, very high potential. That partly explains why the Habs moved up in the 2024 draft to ensure they could select him…

In recent weeks, the idea of including him in a trade to acquire a quality player has been discussed.

Because to get something, you have to give something.

But if Tony Marinaro (Sick Podcast) were the Habs' GM, he wouldn't trade Hage for just anyone—even though he doesn't view him as untouchable right now. And if the Habs were to trade him, Marinaro would want the team to get a young player who has proven himself, has a reasonable contract, and can help the team in the long term.

If the #GoHabsGo were to trade Michael Hage, what kind of return should they demand?#thesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro @BWildeMTL pic.twitter.com/eVpQjCIHWQ — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) August 12, 2026

Note: Tony Marinaro isn't saying he'd like to trade Michael Hage tomorrow morning.

He played along because Brian Wilde asked him the question, but you can tell from Tony's words that he really likes Hage. And with good reason… because he's not the only one in town who likes him.

I'm on his side, too, by the way: to trade Hage, the Canadiens absolutely must make sure the return they get is worth it. They need to land a player who can fit into the current core and help the Canadiens be even better for many years to come.

Because that's what's going to happen with Hage: he'll make it to the National Hockey League, and he's likely to be good for a very, very long time.

The Habs can't afford to lose him for peanuts… especially given that Montreal's long-standing second-center problem still hasn't been resolved.

In a nutshell

– I love it.

Nothing can stop them Up to the task#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/g3j1sU0uet — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) August 12, 2026

– Nice.

Nashville SC and Charles-Émile face Monterrey tonight, Wednesday, in their third Leagues Cup match. Monterrey, a Mexican powerhouse, features former MLS star Hugo Cuypers, among others. The game will be broadcast on Apple TV starting at 8 p.m.! pic.twitter.com/YGtbBBXY59 — Mathias Brunet (@mathiasbrunet) August 12, 2026

– For real!