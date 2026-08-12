Jakub Dobes is the 11th-best goaltender in the NHL (according to Martin Biron)

If there's one thing to take away from the Canadiens' 25-26 season, it's Jakub Dobes' breakout performance in goal.

The young goaltender has proven himself and helped the Habs reach the conference finals in the most recent playoffs.

And right now, that has everyone talking about him as the team's No. 1 goaltender. There's no doubt about it.

On Sunday, the NHL will release a ranking of the league's top goalies (as it did recently with wingers and defensemen). And I can't wait to see if Dobes will carve out a spot in the top 10 of that ranking…

In his first full season with the @CanadiensMTL, has Jakub Dobes cemented himself as a top-10 goalie right now? Find out Sunday at 7 p.m. ET on NHL Network. #NHLTopPlayers pic.twitter.com/ggXCNS9gfA — NHL Media (@NHLMedia) August 11, 2026

It's funny, but Tony Marinaro actually asked Martin Biron to rank Dobes among the league's best goalies earlier this morning… and the Canadiens goaltender comes in at No. 11 on Biron's list.

The former NHL goaltender says, however, that he might swap Dobes and Jet Greaves (who is ranked 10th) on his list. The list in question looks like this:

Igor Shesterkin (1)

Andrei Vasilevskiy (2)

Connor Hellebuyck (3)

Jeremy Swayman (4)

Logan Thompson (5)

Ilya Sorokin (6)

Jake Oettinger (7)

Dan Vladar (8)

Spencer Knight (9)

Jet Greaves (10)

That's interesting:

Does Jakub Dobes belong in the top 10 NHL goalies? #lesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro @martybiron43 pic.twitter.com/1VpQm1EOo7 — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) August 12, 2026

Obviously, take it with a grain of salt.

But just the fact that people are discussing the idea of including Dobes in the top 10 goalies in the National Hockey League is significant in itself.

The kid has only one full season under his belt in the NHL, but still: he was so good last season that he deserves to be talked about this way. He deserves some praise… and it's great if his talent is recognized in the media, too.

Now, all he has to do is prove that last season wasn't just a flash in the pan.

And there'll be a lot of pressure on our Doby's shoulders…

In a Nutshell

– Okay.

Suspensions accepted by Hockey Canada Alex Formenton: reinstated immediately Cal Foote: suspended until November 10, 2026 Carter Hart: suspended until November 10, 2027 Dillon Dubé: suspended until November 10, 2028 Michael McLeod: suspended until November 10, 2030 https://t.co/cU71EOIkMh — Complete Hockey News (@CompleteHkyNews) August 12, 2026

– Good for him.

Pominville honored in Buffalo in Januaryhttps://t.co/Sf0mZnCaAX — RDS (@RDSca) August 12, 2026

– Oh, really?