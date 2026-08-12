Jakub Dobes is the 11th-best goaltender in the NHL (according to Martin Biron)

Marc-Olivier Cook
Jakub Dobes is the 11th-best goaltender in the NHL (according to Martin Biron)
Credit: Capture d'écran/Twitter

If there's one thing to take away from the Canadiens' 25-26 season, it's Jakub Dobes' breakout performance in goal.

The young goaltender has proven himself and helped the Habs reach the conference finals in the most recent playoffs.

And right now, that has everyone talking about him as the team's No. 1 goaltender. There's no doubt about it.

On Sunday, the NHL will release a ranking of the league's top goalies (as it did recently with wingers and defensemen). And I can't wait to see if Dobes will carve out a spot in the top 10 of that ranking…

It's funny, but Tony Marinaro actually asked Martin Biron to rank Dobes among the league's best goalies earlier this morning… and the Canadiens goaltender comes in at No. 11 on Biron's list.

The former NHL goaltender says, however, that he might swap Dobes and Jet Greaves (who is ranked 10th) on his list. The list in question looks like this:

  •  Igor Shesterkin (1)
  • Andrei Vasilevskiy (2)
  • Connor Hellebuyck (3)
  • Jeremy Swayman (4)
  • Logan Thompson (5)
  • Ilya Sorokin (6)
  • Jake Oettinger (7)
  • Dan Vladar (8)
  • Spencer Knight (9)
  • Jet Greaves (10)

That's interesting:

Obviously, take it with a grain of salt.

But just the fact that people are discussing the idea of including Dobes in the top 10 goalies in the National Hockey League is significant in itself.

The kid has only one full season under his belt in the NHL, but still: he was so good last season that he deserves to be talked about this way. He deserves some praise… and it's great if his talent is recognized in the media, too.

Now, all he has to do is prove that last season wasn't just a flash in the pan.

And there'll be a lot of pressure on our Doby's shoulders…


In a Nutshell

– Okay.

– Good for him.

– Oh, really?

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