Five players, five deadlines: Hockey Canada’s decision raises questions

Hockey Canada issued a press release today.

What's it about? It concerns the fact that an independent appeals committee has rendered its decision regarding the members of the 2018 National Junior Team.

In the middle of August, it's bound to go unnoticed.

An independent appeal board has issued its decision involving members of the 2018 National Junior Team. An independent appeal board has issued its decision regarding members of the 2018 National Junior Team. https://t.co/qctvsgJ90z

https://t.co/fdw1sgRNxi pic.twitter.com/q0IbqiMqlm — Hockey Canada (@HockeyCanada) August 12, 2026

In short, today Hockey Canada was informed of the conclusion of the appeal process related to a report issued on November 10, 2023.

Hockey Canada's Code of Conduct was violated (which is not the same as criminal court cases) by five players, and recommendations were made—and accepted by Hockey Canada—regarding certain suspensions currently in effect.

And what we're seeing is that the five players at the center of this story did not all receive the same end date for their suspensions from Hockey Canada.

Alex Formenton, for example, is reinstated immediately. Cal Foote, Carter Hart, Dillon Dubé, and Michael McLeod will be eligible for reinstatement… but not in the same year.

Foote: November 10, 2026

Hart: November 10, 2027

Dubé: November 10, 2028

McLeod: November 10, 2030

Hockey Canada's independent appeal board concluded that five members of the 2018 World Junior team violated the Hockey Canada Code of Conduct. The reinstatement dates for the suspended players are: pic.twitter.com/AlH04LundN — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) August 12, 2026

Naturally, one might wonder why the players didn't receive the same suspension. And on that point, Hockey Canada's press release offers no answer.

We can only speculate that the appeals committee concluded that Formenton did not act in the same way as McLeod, for example, in this case. But that is merely our interpretation.

At this point, Hockey Canada is leaving everything open to interpretation.

It's worth noting that today's case involves Hockey Canada, not the NHL—a league where players can return. It's also worth noting that the five players were cleared of one or two charges in 2025.

The only one facing two charges was McLeod—the very player who cannot return to Hockey Canada until 2030. Are there connections to be drawn, even though he was acquitted?

In reality, the update raises more questions than anything else.

In a nutshell

– Note.

I've been trying to verify this information over the past few days. My hypothesis is that CF Montréal has regained the international spot traded for the loan of Tomás Avilés, but no one can confirm this 100% to me.#CFMTL https://t.co/JJ4a2Bhc5N — Nilton Jorge (@NiltonJorge) August 12, 2026

– Well done.

Second start in eight days for Charles-Emile! This Leagues Cup match between Monterrey and Nashville SC is streaming on Apple TV at 8 p.m. (EST). https://t.co/TGVpBwrFub — Mathias Brunet (@mathiasbrunet) August 12, 2026

– Makes sense.

Abby Roque is very happy about Jessie Eldridge joining the Victoirehttps://t.co/KVI78bTGQK — RDS (@RDSca) August 12, 2026

– Great photo.

Ivan Demidov at the LSHL yesterday pic.twitter.com/AvLovDQHWX — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) August 12, 2026

– Don't miss it.