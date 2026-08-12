A video of Alex Ovechkin in practice raises doubts about his physical condition

Alex Ovechkin is 40 years old.

And yet, the Capitals' captain decided to sign a one-year contract this summer because he still wants to play in the National Hockey League.

He's 71 goals away from reaching the 1,000-goal mark in his NHL career. Does he have that goal in his sights?

If the answer is yes… it's not going to happen by training the way we see in the following video.

Ovi, who's never been known as a hard worker during the summer (he's a topic of conversation every offseason because of his physical condition), really doesn't look like a player in TOP shape right now.

Maybe this should be taken with a grain of salt, but let's just say it doesn't necessarily send encouraging signals for the upcoming season:

Meanwhile in Russia, some guy was trying to record his workout at the gym, but Alex Ovechkin kept photobombing it as he gets ready for his 22nd NHL season. roman_s_hockey/IG#ovechkin #hockey #washingtoncapitals #alexovechkin #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/rqeHoT3hpP — LoyalCaps (@dmddusseau) August 8, 2026

I'd like to tell you that Alex Ovechkin has slowed down in recent years.

But the guy scored 44 goals in 65 games during the '24–'25 season. That wasn't that long ago… and he's proven he can still be effective offensively even though he's not as young as he used to be.

On the other hand, we saw last season that it was tougher at times.

Ovi still managed to finish the season with 32 goals and 64 points, which is no small feat. But we can't say for sure that he'll have a big 26-27 season… even though we know he's certainly capable of surprising us one last time.

So, how many goals will the all-time leading scorer score next season?

Go ahead and share your predictions in the comments…

Quick Thoughts

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Semifinal ready in Montreal : #NBO26 live on SN1

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