Zachary Bolduc admits it: there are still “a few details” to work out before signing

Marc-Olivier Cook
Zachary Bolduc admits it: there are still “a few details” to work out before signing
Credit: Zachary Bolduc ne mérite pas les fleurs qui lui sont données présentement.

Zachary Bolduc has not yet signed his contract for the upcoming season.

What's complicating matters?

That's a question best directed at Kent Hughes and the player himself. But judging by what Bolduc has said, there are still several issues to be resolved before the two sides can reach an agreement…

That's what we can gather, at least, from Bolduc's statement that there are still a few points to work out before he'll be able to sign his contract.

The Quebec native spoke about it earlier today on the TVA Sports set, where he was at the National Bank Open alongside Alexandre Carrier and Samuel Montembeault.

Is it a matter of salary? Or contract length?

We know that the contracts handed out in the National Hockey League in recent weeks are affecting negotiations between Bolduc and the Habs. And he definitely wants to secure as much money as possible because he's young… and because he's seen other players sign big deals this summer.

But we also know that the Habs are in a somewhat unusual situation… because Bolduc didn't necessarily prove last season that he can become a key player for the Canadiens. His performance has been inconsistent, and that's not something to overlook either.

That's why offering him a $42 million contract is a bit illogical. 

All this to say, then, that we shouldn't necessarily expect Bolduc to sign tomorrow, based on what he said tonight.

But perhaps the two sides are closer than we think in their negotiations…


In a nutshell

– It's sad.

– What a story!

– News from MLB.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!