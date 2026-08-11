Here are the teams that have been linked to Patrik Laine this summer

Patrik Laine still doesn't have a contract for next season.

Where will he play in '26–'27? Will he have to go through a PTO (professional tryout) to get another chance to play in the National Hockey League?

What we do know is that the player's name has been linked to several teams since the start of the summer. Let's break it all down together…

In recent weeks, there has been talk of the possibility of the Finnish player signing a contract with several teams.

The Minnesota Wild, the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Philadelphia Flyers, the Toronto Maple Leafs, and the New York Rangers were notably listed in an article in The Gazette.

But we should also mention the New York Islanders, the Winnipeg Jets, the Los Angeles Kings, and the Calgary Flames… which have also appeared in some recent rumors involving the sniper.

Herb Zurkowsky: Since free agency began…Patrik Laine has been linked to the Rangers, Wild, Lightning, Maple Leafs, and, more recently, the Flyers – Montreal Gazette (8/5)

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NHLRR: Laine spent much of last season on IR for Montreal; he is eligible for a bonus-laden contract;… — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) August 11, 2026

Before the NHL free-agent market opened, there were reports that there would be interest in Laine's services from all corners of the league.

Perhaps that was indeed the case before various teams bolstered their rosters, but as of today, it's hard to predict where he'll continue his career. We know he can sign a bonus-based contract, and we thought that might help him find a new team, but that's clearly not the case…

That said, it will be interesting to see how this situation plays out in the coming weeks.

And I wonder if a return to Europe might be possible for him if he's unable to secure a spot in the NHL anytime soon…

In a nutshell

– Yeah!

Looking good in Victory Green! @DJPaulyD was rocking a @DallasStars jersey at his show over the weekend in Dallas! ( : @SiloDallas) pic.twitter.com/jiVhuUnck2 — NHL (@NHL) August 11, 2026

– Note:

Jameson Taillon is heading to the injured list. https://t.co/9ifZ2Ek5jm https://t.co/xUxwojpM4V — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) August 11, 2026

– That's great!