Jacob Fowler will play in the LSHL tonight (along with Ivan Demidov)

Marc-Olivier Cook
Jacob Fowler will play in the LSHL tonight (along with Ivan Demidov)
Credit: David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Canadiens fans really love Jacob Fowler.

The American goaltender is seen as Montreal's next great No. 1… and ever since he was drafted three years ago, in 2023, he's been compared to Carey Price.

Even Price has said that he sees a bit of himself in Fowler

I'm talking about Fowler today, and it's not because he's in the spotlight for the wrong reasons.

In fact, Fowler is set to play in the LSHL tonight (with the Manmade team) alongside other Canadiens players, including Jake Evans and Ivan Demidov. Brendan Gallagher, Joe Veleno, Thomas Bordeleau, and Kristopher Letang will also be on his team.

Fowler will be in good company, to put it another way. 

Habs fans in attendance for the occasion will be thrilled. And that's a good thing.

But for me, what stands out most about all this is that Fowler is back in Quebec.

We know he went home for a few weeks and was still in Boston last week. And we know he's been training with his former goaltending coach at Boston College, Mike Ayers, in recent days:

Is Fowler back in town for good ahead of the upcoming season?

If I had to bet on it, I'd say yes. We'll likely see the guys arrive in Montreal in the coming weeks… because training camps are set to begin in (about) a month.


In a nutshell

– 49 days!

– Well done!

– Wow.

– Hmm…

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