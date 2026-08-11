Many fans believe that Samuel Montembeault will stay in Montreal

Let's take a look at the Canadiens' goalies.

Currently, the Canadiens have three goalies capable of playing in the NHL. In reality, the situation hasn't changed since the end of the 2025–2026 season.

We thought that would have changed, but it hasn't.

While it's expected that Jakub Dobes will be in net for the Canadiens in Game 1 of the season, the question remains as to who will be his backup (Jacob Fowler or Samuel Montembeault) to start the season.

On that note, Grant McCagg posted a poll about the goalies on X. He offered four options: Dobes / Monty, Fowler / Monty, Dobes / Fowler, or three goalies.

The question was: Who will start the season in town? So this isn't a question about what people want to see.

And a few hours after his poll was posted (for what it's worth), we see that nearly half (48.3%) of the fans who responded expect to see the Quebec native start the season at home.

HabsCast Daily Poll Which goalies will start the season with the Habs? Dobes / Montembeault

Fowler / Montembeault

Dobes / Fowler

All three Cast your vote now! #GoHabsGo — Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) August 11, 2026

Basically, this means that fans aren't necessarily holding out much hope that the Habs will trade Monty, who is entering the final year of his three-year contract.

At the time of writing, 37.4% see the Jakub/Jacob duo in net, 1% don't see Dobes (in case of injury, maybe?), 51.7% don't see Monty in the mix, and the remaining 9.9% voted for a three-way rotation.

I get the feeling that with the quiet offseason the Habs have just had, many people have lost hope that the Canadiens' GM will be able to pull off a major trade before the end of the offseason.

It's still possible to pull it off, but I think it's starting to get late.

Quick Q&A

– Indeed.

Good thing we still have Dylan Cease. https://t.co/F7U3kywOuC https://t.co/jyr5tYxHbK — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) August 11, 2026

– Stay tuned.

The Lions are waiting for the Rocket to make a couple of significant signings to help the Lions round out their roster. https://t.co/Hn0W0eGyCw — Andrew Zadarnowski (@AZadarski) August 11, 2026

– Moving a big contract isn't easy.

Rick Dhaliwal: On Elias Pettersson's future with the Canucks: They tried at the draft, teams called, but it's a really tough contract to move – Canucks Conversation (8/7)

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NHLRR: Multiple teams are reported to have at least explored a Pettersson trade, including the Kings, Penguins, and… — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) August 11, 2026

– Well done.