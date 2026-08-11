Juraj Slafkovsky: the first honorary citizen in his city’s history

Juraj Slafkovsky hasn't always had an easy relationship with his country. Let's just put it that way.

He's never been afraid to criticize Slovakia's hockey people when things didn't go his way. And that caused quite a stir all over Montreal and back home.

Slaf isn't afraid to speak his mind.

But today, we're going to talk about Slovakia and Slafkovsky in a positive light. Why? Because the Canadiens' star player was honored in his hometown.

The city of Budimir, where his family has lived for several years, announced yesterday that Slaf had become the town's very first honorary citizen.

The social media post states that the Montreal Canadiens player received this distinction as a sign of respect for Slaf's achievements.

It's only natural for a small town like this (with an estimated population of about 1,400) to celebrate an NHL star who's putting his country in the spotlight on the world's biggest hockey stage.

The social media post also notes that one day, in an ideal world, Slaf will be able to bring the Stanley Cup back to town to celebrate with his community.

That would be a first for Budimir.

I imagine that many Canadiens fans also hope that one day, he'll be able to bring the Stanley Cup to his hometown to celebrate with his loved ones.

Stay tuned in the coming years.

In a nutshell

– News from CF Montréal.

#CFMTL practice on Tuesday at the Nutrilait Centre (while waiting for Alexis Sanchez). 1. Owen Graham-Roache is back with the team. 2. Bode Hidalgo, Frankie Amaya, Wiki Carmona, Josh Nteziryayo, and Efrain Morales are not with the team. Carmona and Amaya are working on… pic.twitter.com/ruPgdXrZGz — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) August 11, 2026

– Wow.

– Ouch.

The Dodgers are in serious trouble right now. https://t.co/v4XxuVBZQG https://t.co/Zl3VnfwWqY — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) August 11, 2026

– Yes.

“Nick Suzuki is the Canadiens' most consistent player right now”https://t.co/z84KCvBqBA — RDS (@RDSca) August 11, 2026

– Yeah…