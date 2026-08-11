Dustin Byfuglien: “I’ve never been in shape”

To play in the NHL, the guys have to be in shape.

A full 82-game season (now 84) takes a toll on the body. And that's why players train during the summer to get ready for the upcoming season.

But…

But not ALL players in the league train that hard. Just ask Dustin Byfuglien, who wasn't known as the most athletic player on the ice (even though he could be incredibly physical).

And in fact, the man nicknamed “Big Buff” mentioned yesterday at a fishing tournament that he's never been in shape, after being asked about his fitness ahead of the Jets alumni game, which will take place next October.

That made me laugh:

“Never was in shape.” Former #NHLJets defenseman Dustin Byfuglien when asked if he's in shape for the Alumni Game in October. The man known as Big Buff was participating in the Kenora Bass International over the weekend. More from 33: https://t.co/pac1SkWY3n pic.twitter.com/XBreGj1Mbx — Dave Minuk (@ICdave) August 10, 2026

Remember that Byfuglien took everyone by surprise when he announced his retirement after the 2018–2019 season.

He was still an excellent player at the time… but he decided to leave hockey, and today, Byfuglien makes a living as a professional fisherman.

It's a good fit for him because you don't need to be in top physical shape to be a good fisherman… hehe:

Dustin Byfuglien is a competitive fisherman now (H/T: @brianhwc) pic.twitter.com/XvMWTCBk3U — BarDown (@BarDown) November 26, 2023

Good for the former defenseman if he's able to enjoy his retirement.

But one thing's for sure: don't ask Dustin Byfuglien to join you at the gym. Offer him a nice cold beer instead… and I'm pretty sure that'll do just fine!

In a Nutshell

– Well done.

Zach Bolduc and Alexandre Carrier @CanadiensMTL stopped by our set before heading to @OBNmontreal @TVASports pic.twitter.com/cegLWmwiQx — Mathieu Bédard (@MatBedardTva) August 11, 2026

– Good question.

With Brendan Gallagher gone, who should wear the “A” for the #Habs? With Brendan Gallagher gone, who should wear the “A” for the Canadiens? #habs #gohabsgo #NHL #thesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro pic.twitter.com/9qp6EYKE1J — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) August 11, 2026

– What do you think?