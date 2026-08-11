MLB in Brief: Édouard Julien Designated for Assignment | Mike Maddux Fired

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Édouard Julien Designated for Assignment | Mike Maddux Fired
Credit: MLB.com

Édouard Julien DFA

Sad news for the Quebec native.

Mike Maddux Fired

Yet John Mozeliak had said his coaches would remain in their positions through the end of the season. The pitching coach and two other members of the staff were let go.

Putting the Best Players on the Field

The Yankees have decisions to make.

Kyle Stowers Injured

A tough blow for Miami.

The Yankees Are Richer

They have received a $2.6 billion capital infusion as part of a deal with an arm of Apollo Global Management.

Speaking of the Yankees: another rehab start is on the schedule for Carlos Rodon.

Name Change

David Ross and Anthony Rizzo's podcast will no longer focus solely on the 2016 World Series.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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