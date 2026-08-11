MLB in Brief: Édouard Julien Designated for Assignment | Mike Maddux Fired

Édouard Julien DFA

Sad news for the Quebec native.

Rockies to Designate Edouard Julien for Assignment, Recall Zac Veen https://t.co/vdgmKm87fc pic.twitter.com/BS99EUeYTW — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) August 11, 2026

Mike Maddux Fired

Yet John Mozeliak had said his coaches would remain in their positions through the end of the season. The pitching coach and two other members of the staff were let go.

Interesting tidbit from Angel Land. Leveque spent nearly 20 years working in the Cardinals' player development system, the majority of those years under Angels interim GM John Mozeliak. His final season with St. Louis was last year. https://t.co/Cwk9ukcA4B — Katie Woo (@katiejwoo) August 11, 2026

Putting the Best Players on the Field

The Yankees have decisions to make.

https://t.co/HNyJOBg9YW In the final quarter of this Yankees season, Boone has to play those who have earned the right to do so. Also thoughts on the Rays, Tigers, and more. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) August 11, 2026

Kyle Stowers Injured

A tough blow for Miami.

Kyle Stowers lands on the IL with a right hamstring strain pic.twitter.com/SPZ64eK78O — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 11, 2026

The Yankees Are Richer

They have received a $2.6 billion capital infusion as part of a deal with an arm of Apollo Global Management.

The Yankees have received a $2.6B capital infusion from a deal with an arm of Apollo Global Management, per @DanBarbarisi. The deal is a mix of debt and equity and will allow the Yankees to refinance or retire much of their existing debt. pic.twitter.com/4bs7Cnz3Mw — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) August 11, 2026

Speaking of the Yankees: another rehab start is on the schedule for Carlos Rodon.

Aaron Boone tells us Carlos Rodon will make another rehab start on Thursday or Friday pic.twitter.com/WNSVCpdIOE — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) August 11, 2026

Name Change

David Ross and Anthony Rizzo's podcast will no longer focus solely on the 2016 World Series.

Exclusive: Anthony Rizzo and David Ross's “The Lovable Reunion” podcast is relaunching as “Ross & Rizzo Unfiltered,” FOS has learned. The rebranded show will transition to become an all-encompassing MLB podcast on The Volume's network. — Front Office Sports (@FOS) August 11, 2026

Created by humans, assisted by AI.