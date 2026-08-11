MLB in Brief: Édouard Julien Designated for Assignment | Mike Maddux Fired
Édouard Julien DFA
Sad news for the Quebec native.
Mike Maddux Fired
Yet John Mozeliak had said his coaches would remain in their positions through the end of the season. The pitching coach and two other members of the staff were let go.
Putting the Best Players on the Field
The Yankees have decisions to make.
Kyle Stowers Injured
A tough blow for Miami.
The Yankees Are Richer
They have received a $2.6 billion capital infusion as part of a deal with an arm of Apollo Global Management.
Speaking of the Yankees: another rehab start is on the schedule for Carlos Rodon.
Name Change
David Ross and Anthony Rizzo's podcast will no longer focus solely on the 2016 World Series.
Created by humans, assisted by AI.