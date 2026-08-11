Fiasco in Toronto: Aaron Boone Knew What Was Going On

The crazy game that took place in Toronto last night is making waves throughout the baseball world. Everyone's talking about it, of course.

After all, a “four-out” inning like that is something you almost never see. It's happened very rarely in history.

And even though many people didn't know what to do (including the umpires on the field), Aaron Boone certainly did.

He discussed it during his appearance today on the “Talkin' Yanks” podcast.

Aaron Boone knew the umpires were going to award the Red Sox a run last night even though the runner didn't tag up pic.twitter.com/B5fL3qMW9N — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) August 11, 2026

Basically, he was in his car when his assistants told him what was happening at the Rogers Centre.

As soon as he heard about the situation, he said the run would count. And sure enough…

Not only did Boone know the rule, but he'd already discussed it with his players in the past. During a training camp, he mentioned it in passing.

He'd also prepared for such scenarios ahead of time.

I don't know to what extent the Yankees players, as of yesterday morning, would have known exactly what to do in such a case, but they would have known that the situation exists.

As much as I struggle to blame players who didn't know the rule, I think those who know the rulebook inside and out, like Boone, deserve respect.

After all, the devil is in the details, and that rule is quite something.

I imagine yesterday's situation could serve as a reminder to many managers to prepare their players accordingly. And it should remind players to pay attention to the game so they know the number of outs.

“How does every person on the field other than the umpires not know there's only one out?” @AJPierzynski12 reacts to the bizarre situation in Toronto last night… pic.twitter.com/L8v7p4rHE2 — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) August 11, 2026

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