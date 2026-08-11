Here’s what could get the market moving again

The salary cap has recently gone up in the National League.

You'll probably say that this is often the case, which is true. But this year, the $8.5 million increase—bringing the total to $104 million—is truly on another level.

The pandemic is behind us, and it shows—since the projection for a year from now is $113.5 million.

Naturally, we figured this would allow several teams to increase their payrolls, particularly by signing high-priced free agents. We thought it would help out players without contracts.

That's what happened… but mostly for restricted free agents. We didn't see that coming to this extent.

An unrestricted free agent signing for a big contract is one thing. But a young player who threatens his team (the Ducks could tell you a thing or two about that) with a big-money deal—that paralyzes you.

David Staples (Edmonton Journal) raised the following theory: Could the day the biggest restricted free agents sign actually help break the deadlock in the trade market?

There are plenty of stinker contracts in the NHL.

But only one GM successfully traded away a really bad contract this summer.

Not the Leafs' GM. Not the Canucks'. Just one guy, and he moved the 6th worst https://t.co/2yQaW9DSIB — David Staples (@dstaples) August 11, 2026

It's an interesting question.

After all, teams like the Blue Jackets (Adam Fantilli), the Red Wings (Simon Edvinsson), and the Hurricanes (Alexander Nikishin, ineligible for a hostile offer) are in wait-and-see mode. They don't want to tie their hands with a contract that's too big.

The Ducks are also tied up… but for them, it's more about making room for Trottoir Gauthier.

If teams want to make a move, it could spark discussions on the trade market. And clearly, that could affect the rest of the trade market.

Where do the Canadiens fit into all this? Hard to say. But what we do know is that Kent Hughes' Canadiens want to make a move, but they also want to sign Zachary Bolduc soon.

Bolduc seems confident it's coming… but he's been confident every time he's been asked, you know.

One might wonder where the negotiations are stalling → https://t.co/zDxHlLTzXd — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) August 12, 2026

In a nutshell

– Wow.

It's not just Sean Rea who's too good for the CPL; Loïc Kwemi is, too. #Supra Seriously, it's mind-blowing what these guys are capable of doing on the field. #YoureKiddingMe It's 3–1 (6–2) for Supra. pic.twitter.com/yup0IhX9hp — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) August 12, 2026

– Stay tuned.

– Indeed.

Beyond the much-needed boost on the field, Alexis Sánchez's imminent arrival serves above all as a reminder to #CFMTL fans of what this club once stood for in terms of ambition. More broadly, it could represent an important first step toward eradicating… https://t.co/4kBua2HQBa — Arcadio Marcuzzi (@_marcuzzi) August 11, 2026

– Interesting.