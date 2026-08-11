Cole Caufield’s 50 Goals: Stéphane Richer Explains How He Handled the Situation

Last year, as we all remember, Cole Caufield scored 50 goals.

But above all, we remember that it was tough toward the end. There was a lot of attention focused on the quest for 50 goals because it was an event everyone wanted to witness.

An entire generation had never seen it with their own eyes.

Naturally, Stéphane Richer's name came back into the spotlight—he was the last Canadiens player to reach that legendary milestone.

How did he handle it all?

He felt it wasn't his place to take the media spotlight before the Canadiens' #13 scored his 50th goal. He wanted to let Caufield take center stage and not be a distraction in front of the cameras.

That's what he explained at Serge Savard's golf tournament, as reported by Éric Leblanc of RDS.

“Caufield was born to score” – Stéphane Richerhttps://t.co/jyhoJEQ39c — RDS (@RDSca) August 11, 2026

When the Canadiens' goal-scorer achieved the feat, he had the chance to speak with Richer over the phone; Richer congratulated him and reminded him of the select group he now belongs to.

That really puts things into perspective, even though not all members of the Canadiens' 50-goal club are still alive.

With Nick Suzuki reaching 100 points and Cole Caufield scoring his 50th goal in the same stretch of the season, the Canadiens now have two players who have achieved historic milestones.

Will another player reach a legendary milestone in a few months? It's a fair question, but let's just say these two will be hard to beat in terms of media attention.

In a nutshell

– Interesting.

Sean Rea, Loïc Kwemi, and Nick Razzaghi all told me after the game that the chance to face #CFMTL in the championship game is a huge motivator for them. #Supra “1,000%! It's been a motivator ever since the tournament schedule was released. But we're taking it one game at a time… pic.twitter.com/dC4M7qa0fx — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) August 12, 2026

– Nice.

Jacob Fowler at the LSHL tonight pic.twitter.com/72YJt4IJU1 — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) August 12, 2026

– Indeed.

Senators' New Arena | “Basically, the City of Ottawa Won't Pay” — Yanick St-Denis https://t.co/ehQEb06OoH — 98.5 Sports (@985Sports) August 12, 2026

– Worth a read.