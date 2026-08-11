Aaron Judge’s rib injury still hasn’t healed

Aaron Judge still hasn't returned to action. His last game was on May 31—more than two months ago now. It's starting to feel like a long time! Is there cause for concern? Yes and no.

Worry, yes, because there's still no set date for his return to action. As of this writing, Judge has only been cleared for light conditioning exercises, such as running and resistance band work. As a result, he still can't practice in the batting cage. His return is therefore not imminent.

On the other hand, the Yankees superstar has confirmed that he'll be back on the field this season. Judge even found it a bit absurd when a reporter asked him if he'd be back in 2026.

Beyond his return to competition per se, the real question is: will he have fully recovered from his rib injury, or will he play through the pain as he did throughout the month of May?

“Though it's safe to say Aaron Judge will find a way to return this season, it's also fair to wonder how healed he'll be .”– @Alden_Gonzalez (https://t.co/vdZKgGaEbY) pic.twitter.com/d48gsBHEQO — Punchoutpitch (@Punchoutpitch) August 10, 2026

He's sorely missed by his teammates

Aaron Judge is the heart and soul of the New York Yankees. Although the team is brimming with talent, its success hinges on its star player. The proof: despite injuries to other teammates, the Bronx Bombers have a 30-29 record with their best player out of the lineup—barely one game above .500.

As a reminder, No. 99 suffered a stress fracture on the right side of his rib cage while making a dive in late April. As mentioned above, he played for a month while in pain, until the pain became too much to bear and the team placed him on the injured list.

The Yankees have the second-best record in the American League, as well as the sixth-best in the Manfred circuit. Barring a total collapse, they should make the playoffs. That may be precisely why they're being cautious and patient with their star player—because they know the real season is played in October, not August. Who knows—if New York were in the thick of a playoff race, the situation might be different?

But still! There are only 44 games left in Aaron Judge's 2026 season. And as he himself has confirmed, he'll be back. No one knows when, but he'll be back! Which raises the question: in what condition? Good news for Yankees fans, because a Judge at 70% of his best is worth more than many players who are 100% healthy. That's the reality.

PMLB

Tribute to the Pope in Chicago.

The White Sox are giving away Pope hats tonight. (Via: @CHSN_WhiteSox) pic.twitter.com/k8UnC83QFq — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) August 11, 2026

Roman Anthony is nearing a return.

Red Sox manager Chad Tracy said Roman Anthony is getting closer to a rehab assignment, though he didn't want to set a timeline for it. Anthony has started hitting off the Trajekt machine. pic.twitter.com/yvDtMiZCIR — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) August 11, 2026

Call-up in New York.

The New York Yankees are calling up right-handed reliever Bradley Hanner, sources tell ESPN. Hanner, 27, has a 2.10 ERA with 61 strikeouts in 51.1 innings at Triple-A. A 21st-round pick in 2019, Hanner will make his major league debut when Aaron Boone calls his number. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 11, 2026

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