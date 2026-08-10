Players still available: There’s only one who would be a “logical” fit for the CH

Canadiens fans are still waiting to see the team take concrete action in preparation for next season.

I have respect for Alex Belzile… but it's not the veteran's signing that's caught my attention since the start of the summer with the Habs.

There were expectations, and in the end, Kent Hughes didn't make a move. It could still happen before the start of the next season, but…

But at this point, we shouldn't expect a home run.

Kent Hughes said he wanted to improve his team over the summer… and signing a player from the unrestricted free agent (UFA) market isn't going to make that happen.

The website Habsolument Fan just published an article earlier today on the 40 best free agents still available in the NHL.

Getting back to the point, the only player who would make “sense” for the Habs is Vladimir Tarasenko. But even then… we can all agree that he wouldn't be the blockbuster signing some were hoping for.

Tarasenko can still play on a top-6 line (he racked up 47 points last season with the Wild).

And I've mentioned this in another article, but… he knows Ivan Demidov well, and right now, Tarasenko might be the only available player with the offensive skills to keep up with the young Habs player.

But would the Habs even be interested in offering Tarasenko a contract? Will the Canadiens see Tarasenko as a solid alternative before the organization's other young players arrive in town?

I'd really like to know what Kent Hughes thinks about this…

The Montreal GM's inaction has been the talk of the town for several weeks… but we know Hughes wants to take his time.

We know he's not necessarily in a huge rush because he likes his core (which is young) and he's fully prepared to make a trade or sign a player eventually.

It remains to be seen when that will happen…

In a nutshell

– Wow!

I can confirm that it's indeed Alexis Sanchez. This is an incredible signing for #CFMTL. According to my sources, we won't have to wait six weeks to see him in action. https://t.co/nfRS7HZ39l — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) August 10, 2026

– I hope so!

The 0-8 record is having consequences in Ottawahttps://t.co/Kmg1EnPUVP — RDS (@RDSca) August 10, 2026

– Minor signing in Winnipeg.

The #GoJetsGo signed 24-year-old defenseman Tyrel Bauer to a two-year contract with an $875K cap hit Year 1: $850K salary, $250K minors

; Year 2: $900K one-way Represented by Gregory Landry @Greg_Landry https://t.co/VL1m0ySjUk — PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) August 10, 2026

– Enjoy the read.