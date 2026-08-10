Hall of Fame: Nick Suzuki, a Player to Watch (According to The Athletic)

Marc-Olivier Cook
Hall of Fame: Nick Suzuki, a Player to Watch (According to The Athletic)
Credit: Matt Garies/NHLI via Getty Images

Today, Nick Suzuki is celebrating his 27th birthday.

Happy birthday, Captain!

At 27, Suzuki is building quite an impressive resume. He's established himself as one of the best players in the National Hockey League, and he deserves credit for that. 

I'm talking about Suzuki because this morning, The Athletic published its annual article on current NHL players who have a chance of making it into the Hall of Fame once their careers are over.

For example, in the category of players who are guaranteed a spot, you'll find names like Nathan MacKinnon, Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid, Patrick Kane, Evgeni Malkin, Alex Ovechkin… you get the idea.

And what's interesting is that Suzuki's name appears in the category of players to watch in a few years.

If the Canadiens' #14 continues to produce offensively and is able to excel defensively (as he has for several years now), his case for a potential spot in the Hall of Fame will become even stronger.

It's true that Suzuki has had a strong start to his career, after all.

He's racked up 476 points in 537 games (including 101 in a single season), he's won a Selke Trophy, and if he keeps up this pace, he should be able to finish his career with around 1,000 points.

And that, too, would help him secure his place among the greatest in NHL history. Especially if he can lead the Habs to a Stanley Cup before he retires… 

All in all, we have to realize just how lucky the Canadiens are to have a player like him in Montreal. And I say “lucky”… because, originally, he wasn't even the player Marc Bergevin was targeting in the trade that brought Suzuki to Montreal (and sent Max Pacioretty to Vegas).

It's crazy when you take a step back and think about it more seriously…


Quick Notes

– Note:

– I can't wait.

– Phew. Good question!

– Nice.

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