Patrik Laine linked to the Maple Leafs

We can all agree that Patrik Laine isn't the most sought-after player in the NHL. No surprise there.

Because, at a certain point, you can't just tell yourself that “his potential makes him worth it” or something like that. His 10-year track record in the NHL speaks for itself.

And in many respects, it doesn't paint a very flattering picture of the player.

Many teams are thinking they could offer him a tryout. The risk is minimal, both in terms of salary and in terms of commitment if it doesn't work out.

But Laine won't sign such a contract at this point in the offseason.

Among the teams rumored to be interested in him (regardless of the contract), a new team has entered the picture—publicly, at least.

Herb Zurkowsky, who writes for the Gazette, published an article linking the Maple Leafs to the Finnish forward.

The Maple Leafs are reportedly among the teams linked to unsigned free agent forward Patrik Laine, per @HerbZurkowsky1 “Since free agency began on July 1, Laine has been linked to the New York Rangers, Minnesota Wild, Tampa Bay Lightning, Toronto Maple Leafs, and more… pic.twitter.com/E9LkttgOud — Leafslatest (@Leafslatest) August 10, 2026

He added that signing Laine would allow the Maple Leafs, if they so choose, to pair him with Auston Matthews—who was drafted just ahead of him in 2016—on a line.

That wouldn't exactly be a defensive nightmare with a line like that, would it?

I don't know to what extent the Maple Leafs need a player like that. But at the same time, the team likes players with great strengths, even if those sometimes come with significant weaknesses.

And if that's the case, the Finn might stay in Canada. I say “stay,” but he'd actually be returning—he's currently training in Florida while waiting to secure a contract.

In a nutshell

– To be continued.

It'll be interesting to see how this plays out. https://t.co/zVzXt9zylY https://t.co/fH5Im9PZBz — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) August 10, 2026

– Why not?

Can the Stars take a cue from the Hurricanes?https://t.co/8ybBRKX6oi — RDS (@RDSca) August 10, 2026

– Oh boy.

This $2.2 billion gem looks like a lemon to many Bills fans https://t.co/0Qny4IU0qP — TVA Sports (@TVASports) August 10, 2026

– Not really.

– Oh, really?