He implores the Canadiens: Samuel Montembeault must go

Kent Hughes's inaction is affecting the summer for Canadiens fans.

Because expectations were high regarding improving the team, many people are disappointed that Kent Hughes was unable to do so.

That's to be expected.

Of course, there's frustration among the fans, but it's also worth noting that they aren't the only ones questioning the roster right now.

Brendan Kelly, a columnist for the Gazette, recently wrote an article imploring the Canadiens to trade Samuel Montembeault before the start of the season.

Oddly, some fans and even some pundits think Monty should be Dobes's backup this season. This is a terrible idea. Have you forgotten how terrible he was last season? What the Puck! https://t.co/TQXkmBq7eK — Brendan Kelly (@brendanshowbiz) August 7, 2026

The word “beg” isn't too strong. When you use the word “please” three times before asking that Samuel Montembeault not be Jakub Dobes's backup in a headline, the message is clear.

He wants to see Jacob Fowler—who was once again praised by Carey Price—take on that role.

He also confirmed that he was chosen to carry the torch in the playoffs → https://t.co/K1YIx8vy0b — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) August 10, 2026

Obviously, the more time passes, the more we realize that there's a real chance Samuel Montembeault will start the season in Montreal.

And that's true even if Kent Hughes makes a move in August.

In my view, the plan has to revolve around Jacob Fowler. If the Canadiens want him to start in Montreal, Monty will, by necessity, become surplus to requirements.

Especially since there's no shortage of goalies in Laval.

That said, if the Canadiens want to see the American log significant minutes down there (which would be far from a bad thing for his development), Montembeault could still be useful. And nothing would prevent the team from changing its mind midseason…

As long as the Canadiens' decision revolves around Fowler, I'm fine with it.

In a nutshell

– Note.

EXCLUSIVE | INTEREST IN SEAN REA According to my sources—which I was able to gather with my colleague @hansjrnajeme—several clubs have expressed interest in the FC Supra forward since the summer transfer window opened. We're talking about at least one MLS team and… pic.twitter.com/OCwPOfXCjw — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) August 10, 2026

– Makes sense.

Vinzenz Rohrer joined his teammates in Zug, Switzerland, today. As I understand it, he'll take part in his team's full training camp in Europe and will only go to Montreal if the club calls him back. — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) August 10, 2026

– Um…