Carey Price Shares His Thoughts on Jakub Dobes and Jacob Fowler

It's rare for this to happen, but Carey Price recently gave an interview.

Dave Stubbs, the veteran Montreal-based journalist who works for the NHL, spoke with the former Canadiens goaltender about several topics concerning him.

In particular, he mentioned that he had approached (with a touch of irony, of course) the Sharks to help address their offensive needs. But that wasn't all on the agenda.

Carey Price discusses the current Montreal Canadiens in this NHL.com exclusive: https://t.co/nDhZv8lTnt — Brian Compton (@BComptonNHL) August 10, 2026

First of all, he confirmed what we already knew: if the Canadiens had played just one more game in the playoffs, he would have been the one carrying the torch at the Bell Centre.

And whether his critics like it or not, that would have been absolutely insane.

Price also says he hasn't missed many of the Canadiens' playoff games. He may have played for the Sharks for a year, but we know his sense of belonging to the Habs hasn't changed.

He likes what he sees from the Habs. And even though he knows winning isn't easy, he believes the Habs are giving themselves a chance.

One reason Price likes what the Habs are doing is that the team has two good goalies for the future. Jakub Dobes and Jacob Fowler are goalies Price really likes.

We've often heard him talk about Fowler, but he likes Dobes' attitude.

“They're different. I really like Dobes' competitive edge—he's got that ‘grrr' in his game. He's got that swag, and I like seeing that.” – Carey Price

As for Fowler, #31 reiterates that he reminds him of his own playing style. Fowler is more reserved and plays a calmer game, much like Price did back in the day.

Both have strengths that have brought them this far, and Price is clearly eager to see how things will play out in the future.

In a nutshell

– To be continued.

For $2 billion | Jeff Bezos, future shareholder of Liverpool FC? https://t.co/FkZZayxY8O — 98.5 Sports (@985Sports) August 10, 2026

– Really?

And that's even with Tarik Skubal and Casey Mize gone. https://t.co/nOzpeWhnpS https://t.co/imuh9YbquZ — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) August 10, 2026

– Well done.