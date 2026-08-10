Carey Price asked the Sharks if they needed a left winger

It has now been four seasons since Carey Price played his last professional game in the National Hockey League with the Montreal Canadiens.

His career officially came to an end this summer with the expiration of his famous eight-year contract worth $10.5 million annually, but it had been clear for some time that he wouldn't play again.

Price actually spent the final year of his contract on the San Jose Sharks' payroll after Kent Hughes traded his contract last summer.

Price's knees were what ultimately ended his career, as the pain had become far too severe and too damaging to his body.

In fact, since his last NHL game, Price hasn't put on his pads again, and he doesn't miss playing goalie at all.

He does miss hockey, however, which is why he now plays as a forward in a recreational league near his home.

Price enjoys this position, as he feels he can better protect his knee and take it easy without getting too stressed out by every play that happens near him.

The former star goalie for the Canadiens is enjoying it so much that he joked around by calling Sharks general manager Mike Grier to ask if they needed a left winger.

Price, the Canadiens' all-time winningest goalie, is excited for the team's future https://t.co/ZHE6jayo8d — Sports News & Videos (@robinsportsnews) August 10, 2026

That's what we learn from this excellent article by Dave Stubbs, who spoke with Carey Price.

So Price contacted Grier to inquire about the Sharks' need for a left wing, to which the GM kindly replied that he probably didn't need a forward.

It's a pretty funny anecdote—it shows that Price misses hockey, but he knows full well that his NHL career is over.

In short, the former Canadiens player is enjoying his retirement by playing hockey casually from time to time as a forward—a position he finds much easier than that of a goaltender.

His knees are holding up, but sometimes he has to take breaks for the sake of his health.

I invite you to read the rest of this excellent article to learn more about Price and his life in retirement.

In a Nutshell

– The captain turns 27 today.

– That's for sure.

The Quebec native has a great (and young) mentor with the Hawks! https://t.co/RPtY3OVSa4 — TVA Sports (@TVASports) August 10, 2026

– Indeed.