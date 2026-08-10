Connor Hellebuyck: Here’s when Elliotte Friedman thinks he might be traded

Will Connor Hellebuyck still be with the Jets when the season starts?

Hmm…

For now, the Connor Hellebuyck situation seems to be at a standstill in Winnipeg. But according to Elliotte Friedman, the silence surrounding the Jets' star goaltender doesn't necessarily mean the situation will stay that way for much longer.

In a recent segment, Friedman explains that things are quiet right now regarding Hellebuyck… while adding that he still believes the goaltender will eventually be traded at some point.

The Sportsnet reporter says he's tried to gauge the situation over the past few days but hasn't gotten much information.

And… that might be precisely why things could start to heat up as the next phase of the offseason approaches.

Friedman believes, in particular, that the situation could gain momentum as training camp approaches. It's often at this time of year that teams start to have a much clearer idea of their roster…

Elliotte Friedman: On Connor Hellebuyck's future with the Jets: I hear it's quiet; I still think he'll be traded at some point; I asked around… I didn't get much; it could be one of those things that picks up closer to training camp – NHL Tonight (8/7)

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NHLRR: Winnipeg reportedly… — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) August 10, 2026

As for the Jets, their hope is still to keep Hellebuyck. According to reports, Winnipeg would still like to find a way to convince its goaltender to stay with the organization.

The problem? Hellebuyck, for his part, doesn't seem to have changed his stance… and still wants to be traded.

This situation therefore presents the Jets with a somewhat tricky choice. Should they keep Hellebuyck and hope the situation resolves itself, or take advantage of his considerable value on the market to acquire players who can help the team in the long term?

For now, there's officially no rush… But with training camp approaching, the situation could heat up very quickly.

And if Friedman is right, it wouldn't be surprising to see Hellebuyck's name pop up again in trade rumors over the next few weeks.

In a nutshell

– That's a good one.

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– Calling all fans:

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– I like that.