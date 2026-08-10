Mets: Émilien Pitre Has Been on Fire Since the Trade

Just yesterday (Sunday), we told you about two Quebecers who could get called up to the majors in September: Cédric De Granpré and Miguel Cienfuegos.

But another Quebec-born player is making a strong impression in the minor leagues right now: Émilien Pitre.

In fact, the New York Mets' recent acquisition from the Tampa Bay Rays in the Freddy Peralta trade has been impressing since his arrival in Binghamton at the Double-A level.

In five games with the Mets organization, the Repentigny native is batting .421 with an OPS of .842, in addition to recording three games with more than one hit.

Welcome to New York, Émilien Pitre! After joining the #Mets organization in the Freddy Peralta trade, the French Canadian is red-hot at Double-A: https://t.co/4CDrxpesYB pic.twitter.com/547KS2YXbX — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) August 9, 2026

Pitre had maintained a .323 batting average with a .943 OPS earlier this season with the Rays' AA team.

This season, at the A-Fort and AA levels, the player—who initially played soccer before turning to baseball—has demonstrated excellent discipline at the plate with 70 walks against just 41 strikeouts.

This rapid rise through the minor leagues has propelled the 23-year-old to 17th place among the Mets' top prospects.

If Pitre maintains his current level of performance, a promotion to Triple-A and then to the MLB with the Queens-based team could be imminent, as his skills at the plate and in the field could greatly enhance the dynamics of the New York team's lineup.

If that were to happen, he wouldn't be the first Quebecer to wear the Mets' blue-and-orange uniform, as Ray Daviault appeared in 36 games during the club's inaugural season.

It's safe to assume that Pitre could have a longer career in the Big Apple.

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