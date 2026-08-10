The Tigers are just one game away from the playoffs

Since 2024, the Tigers have been a fascinating team to follow.

Two years ago, the team traded Jack Flaherty at the trade deadline. And even though he went on to win in Los Angeles, the Tigers made the playoffs.

They even beat the Astros before losing to Cleveland.

Then, in 2025, the Michigan team squandered a 15.5-game lead in the division. It was against the Guardians.

The Guardians were defeated by the Tigers in the playoffs, but Seattle proved to be too much of a challenge afterward.

Those playoff runs were made possible in large part by Tarik Skubal at the peak of his career.

Then, in 2026, the Tigers decided to trade Tarik Skubal and Casey Mize, two key members of the rotation.

But in recent days, the Tigers have been winning more often than not. The result? Detroit is just one game away from the playoffs.

MLB

Will the story of 2024 (making the playoffs after trading away key players) repeat itself? Will the weakness of the American League open the door for teams like Detroit, Seattle, and Toronto?

I don't think so, but it's a valid question.

When a team sells off players at the trade deadline, it has fewer resources to win consistently. It takes more effort to scrape out wins. Look at the Blue Jays…

So I have a hard time seeing the Tigers (who were 11.5 games behind the Guardians as of May 30) keeping pace with a rotation like that.

Will the team regret the Tarik Skubal trade? Only time will tell… especially considering the “meager” return they got from the Dodgers.

But for now, A.J. Hinch's men aren't giving up. That's to their credit, at any rate.

PMLB

The Dodgers aren't guaranteed to avoid the wild-card games.

MLB

Craig Kimbrel in Kansas City.

Craig Kimbrel signs a major-league deal with the Royals, who will be his 12th MLB franchise. After he pitches for Kansas City, there will only be four pitchers in history who have pitched for more MLB teams: Edwin Jackson (14), Rich Hill (14), Octavio Dotel (13), and… pic.twitter.com/KGNSq6ErI6 — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 9, 2026

A first pro home run for the other prospect acquired in the trade for Kevin Gausman.

Shoutout to Ty Southisene for his first professional home run! Hilarious timing, but he's a player who's easy to root for going forward. https://t.co/hG9VGqxEN4 pic.twitter.com/3i2IntGloM — Northside Soundtrack (@CHC_DataDrive) August 10, 2026

Still.

111 consecutive error-free games for Jacob Wilson—a record for a shortstophttps://t.co/0mMW6FfbqL — RDS (@RDSca) August 9, 2026

Created by humans, assisted by AI.