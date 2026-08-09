Adley Rutschman: His father reportedly has a plane ticket to Toronto
Yesterday, Adley Rutschman played in Triple-A for the Worcester Red Sox. This afternoon, he also took part in a minor league game, but as the designated hitter.
The Red Sox' farm team won't be playing tomorrow, which raises the question: Is the young man ready to wrap up his rehab stint and move up to the majors?
That will obviously depend on his health. But let's just say it's possible we'll see him in Boston soon.
On that note, Pete Abraham, who covers the Red Sox, reports that Rutschman's father has purchased a plane ticket to Toronto, where the Red Sox will begin playing tomorrow.
Is that the same flight as Shohei Ohtani's?
Joking aside, this likely means the plan is for Adley Rutschman to make his debut with his new team soon.
That doesn't mean he'll automatically play in Monday's game, but we have to assume his return to the majors is imminent.
This is good news for Boston, since the catcher is part of the plan moving forward. He's THE big trade-deadline acquisition for the Red Sox.
I'm eager to see how he's holding up, given that he's prone to injuries. But above all, I'm eager to see if the change of scenery might do him some good.
After all, if he can return to the form he showed during his prime years in Baltimore, it could be a game-changer.
- Wow.
- 200 Ks for the Miz.
- Austin Hays in San Diego.
- Shohei Ohtani's return to the mound is a gradual process.
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