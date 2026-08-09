Adley Rutschman: His father reportedly has a plane ticket to Toronto

Yesterday, Adley Rutschman played in Triple-A for the Worcester Red Sox. This afternoon, he also took part in a minor league game, but as the designated hitter.

The Red Sox' farm team won't be playing tomorrow, which raises the question: Is the young man ready to wrap up his rehab stint and move up to the majors?

That will obviously depend on his health. But let's just say it's possible we'll see him in Boston soon.

On that note, Pete Abraham, who covers the Red Sox, reports that Rutschman's father has purchased a plane ticket to Toronto, where the Red Sox will begin playing tomorrow.

REPORT: Adley Rutschman Could Debut Tomorrow Adley Rutschman's father bought a plane ticket to Toronto, per @PeteAbe. The newly acquired catcher could make his Red Sox debut as early as tomorrow against the Blue Jays. pic.twitter.com/uPG4JU1I5A — Gatsby (@ZachGatsby) August 9, 2026

Is that the same flight as Shohei Ohtani's?

Joking aside, this likely means the plan is for Adley Rutschman to make his debut with his new team soon.

That doesn't mean he'll automatically play in Monday's game, but we have to assume his return to the majors is imminent.

This is good news for Boston, since the catcher is part of the plan moving forward. He's THE big trade-deadline acquisition for the Red Sox.

I'm eager to see how he's holding up, given that he's prone to injuries. But above all, I'm eager to see if the change of scenery might do him some good.

After all, if he can return to the form he showed during his prime years in Baltimore, it could be a game-changer.

PMLB

Wow.

Cam Schlittler shined against the Braves! pic.twitter.com/D8oaBRL1q7 — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) August 9, 2026

200 Ks for the Miz.

Jacob Misiorowski is the first to reach 200 strikeouts this year! pic.twitter.com/ARftF23F6Q — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 9, 2026

Austin Hays in San Diego.

Outfielder Austin Hays has agreed to a major-league deal with the Padres, a source tells @TheAthletic — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 9, 2026

Shohei Ohtani's return to the mound is a gradual process.

Shohei Ohtani is expected to play catch again tomorrow, Dave Roberts said. The timeline for when he might throw a bullpen session is to be determined—they're taking things “day by day,” Roberts said. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) August 9, 2026

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