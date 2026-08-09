Dasan Hill: The Blue Jays May Have Acquired a No. 1 Pitcher in Exchange for Jeff Hoffman

In my view, the conclusion is clear: the Blue Jays were much more successful at improving their pitching staff (especially for 2027) than their offense at the trade deadline.

The team has secured stability in its rotation for next year. That was important for a team that wants to win next year.

“You've got your rotation taken care of heading into the winter. That's something I'm not sure a lot of teams would've been able to pull off the way the Blue Jays did.” @JeffPassan joins @SNJeffBlair and Kevin Barker to share his thoughts on the Blue Jays' trade deadline moves. pic.twitter.com/XapFzJ8UzM — Sportsnet 590 The FAN (@FAN590) August 4, 2026

But as you know, in addition to the pitchers who are already in the majors (Jose Soriano, Jameson Taillon, and Spencer Arrighetti, who was acquired despite his injury), there are prospects who have arrived.

Three of them—Klein, Stephan, and Bateman—are close to the majors (close to being called up), but three others—Hill, Southisene, and Pena—are further down the pecking order and will need more time.

Ty Southisene (infielder, Kevin Gausman trade), Brett Bateman (outfielder, Kevin Gausman trade), and John Klein (pitcher, Jeff Hoffman trade) are three prospects who have been added to the Blue Jays' Top 30 Prospects list.

They are ranked 17th, 20th, and 25th in the updated Blue Jays prospect rankings.

Blue Jays trade deadline pic.twitter.com/q0oQbxIIVS — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) August 3, 2026

Josh Stephan (pitcher, acquired in the Adam Macko and Josh Smith trade) and Damuery Pena (infielder, acquired in the Jeff Hoffman trade) are not in the top 30.

But we have to talk about the best prospect acquired on Monday: Dasan Hill. He's a left-hander from Minnesota (acquired in the Jeff Hoffman trade) who is now the Blue Jays' No. 6 prospect.

In fact, although he's still a long way from the majors (he's in A+), he has excellent potential. And Jonathan Mayo, a prospect expert, went on Sportsnet radio to sing his praises.

Basically, he said that Hill has the potential to be a No. 1 starter one day.

“We may look back at this trade years from now and think, ‘We got [Dasan] Hill for that?' He may lead their rotation someday.” @JonathanMayo joins @SNJeffBlair and Kevin Barker to break down the Blue Jays' return in the Jeff Hoffman trade. pic.twitter.com/vDZVL2VFiJ — Sportsnet 590 The FAN (@FAN590) August 4, 2026

All that for Jeff Hoffman? That says a lot about his market value, despite his struggles in Toronto in 2026.

Note: Mayo isn't saying this will definitely happen. The young left-hander has control issues that he'll need to work on, like many young pitchers.

But if the Blue Jays develop him well (which isn't guaranteed), he could be a key player in Toronto a few seasons from now.

The team may have lost one of its best hitters in the minors (Arjun Nimmala, Jose Soriano trade), but it has a promising new prospect in the top 10. And that's still pretty interesting.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.