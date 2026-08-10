Logan Webb Names Dodger Stadium His Favorite Stadium

Even though the San Diego Padres have been much tougher competition in recent years, the Los Angeles Dodgers' longtime rivals are still the San Francisco Giants.

That hasn't stopped Giants ace pitcher Logan Webb, however, from making a rather surprising statement.

In a recent interview, the pitcher shared his favorite Major League Baseball stadiums, naming Dodger Stadium at the top of his list rather than Oracle Park, where he has made the majority of his career starts.

This probably isn't the answer fans want to hear, but I love playing at Dodger Stadium. There's great energy there, and obviously it's a great team. It's really fun—they've put those huge speakers in center field. So it's just a great atmosphere to play in. We go there and they don't like us. We hear a lot of little taunts, so it's fun.

Out of the 28 stadiums Webb has played in since the start of his career, he's chosen the one belonging to the Dodgers' archrival.

Logan Webb on his favorite stadium to play in, per Nick Avila: “I love playing at Dodger Stadium. It's a great energy, obviously it's a great team. It's a lot of fun—they've got those huge speakers in center field. So, it's just a great atmosphere to play in.” pic.twitter.com/rg7CSHncPq — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) August 9, 2026

It's understandable that the rivalry stirs up emotions that likely aren't replicated anywhere else in Major League Baseball—including in San Francisco—but that may not be the only reason the 29-year-old chose the Dodgers' home field.

In fact, in ten starts in Los Angeles, Webb has posted a 3.40 ERA with 45 strikeouts in 55 and two-thirds innings pitched.

Chances are, despite all that, the Giants' organization and their fans aren't very happy about their young star's comments.

The Giants will return to Dodger Stadium for a three-game series against the Dodgers this coming September. It remains to be seen whether Webb will take the mound at his favorite ballpark.

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