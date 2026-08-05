Here is the salary Vinzenz Rohrer will earn in Switzerland

Canadian prospect Vinzenz Rohrer surprised many people by signing a three-season contract in Switzerland on Monday.

From what we understand, Rohrer will be on loan from the Canadiens next season.

On Wednesday, SwissHabs revealed the details of Rohrer's contract with Zug, and his decision is understandable.

Vinzenz Rohrer lands a salary worthy of National League stars https://t.co/rJ3qAlhfF8 — SwissHabs (@SwissHabs) August 5, 2026

Rohrer is expected to earn an annual salary of between 750,000 and 800,000 francs. That would amount to over 900,000 U.S. dollars.

If Rohrer stays with the Canadiens, his contract would pay him $950,000 per season. That's fairly similar, but if he had played for the Laval Rocket, we're talking about a salary of just $82,500.

Considering that his chances of making the Canadiens' roster are very slim, he has secured a good salary no matter where he plays next season.

The craziest part of all this is that such a salary is among the highest in Switzerland's National League.

SwissHabs compares this salary to those of Sven Andrighetto and Denis Malgin, two of the league's top players.

It's clear, then, that Rohrer is expected to play an important role with his team if he's being offered such a high salary. His decision was likely based on the combination of the high salary and the team's desire to have him on the roster.

For the 21-year-old, it's also an impressive sum of money considering he racked up only 12 points in 41 games with Zurich last season. He'll now have a more prominent role with Zug, which is showing its confidence in him.

None of this means Rohrer won't play for the Canadiens one day. He's simply decided to earn a lot more money while he waits to perhaps carve out a spot for himself in the NHL.

In a Nutshell

– Not sure if Lane will follow in his brother's footsteps.

Rate Cole Hutson's mullet on a scale of 1–10 pic.twitter.com/RcKYKTFOIG — NHL (@NHL) August 5, 2026

– Yikes.

The reason why sporting events are interrupted when there's lightning in the area. https://t.co/996oWu7TCM — Sébastien Goulet (@SebGouletTVAS) August 5, 2026

– A fresh start for the former Blue Jays player.